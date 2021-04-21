Thrustmaster Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition racing game steering wheel

Thrustmaster has this week unveiled its new Ferrari wheel, the Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition. Offering gaming races a replica of the wheel found in the world-famous Ferrari SF1000 single-seater race car in which Scuderia Ferrari marked its 1,000th Grand Prix during the 2020 season. Thrustmaster has introduced native integration of the screen in the game F1 2020 from Codemasters on PS4, PS5 and PC. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users can enjoy the screen in the game thanks to the wireless telemetry connectivity by configuring the wheel via the Thrustmaster TM Connect Web platform.

The Ferrari SF1000 Edition replica gaming steering wheel features a 4.3″ / 109 mm interactive screen along with 21 LEDs, natively connected or wirelessly connected (via Wi-Fi). The screen allows for display of up to 69 items of information, with different designs for the type of game being played or car being driven. The LED display is composed of 15 LEDs for the engine speed, and 6 LEDs for marshal flags.

The Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition, the new flagship in Thrustmaster’s racing ecosystem, will be available at suggested retail prices of £329.99 / $349.99 / €349.99.

European commercial availability: April 20, 2021

APAC commercial availability: May 18, 2021

Commercial availability in the rest of the world: August 26, 2021

Features of the Thrustmaster Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition :

– 100% carbon fiber faceplate combining firmness with a lightweight design, for accurate, perfectly-balanced Force Feedback and enhanced racing control.

– Textured rubber grips for exceptional racing comfort, allowing users to remain highly focused throughout long gaming sessions.

– 11 physical action buttons (up to 25 in total) with a firm feel, to avoid inadvertent activation, plus 7 encoders (including 2 thumbwheels) — 5 more than were available on the previous Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Wheel Add-On.

– 100% aluminium paddle shifters featuring both push/pull and magnetic technologies, for clear, precise activation in order to help avoid driving errors, and allowing for an unlimited lifespan.

– 2 alternative, customizable analog paddle shifters.

“Featuring a variety of innovations and technical tours de force which represent a new level of achievement for the company, the wheel provides a truly cutting-edge racing experience for owners of a Thrustmaster T-Series base and helps them completely own the race. Having listened closely to the Scuderia Ferrari community, Thrustmaster is excited for this product to delight fans as well as racing enthusiasts and gamers keen to discover the world of Ferrari through this replica of the SF1000 wheel.”

Source : Thrustmaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals