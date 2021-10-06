Ride 4 PS5 vs Xbox X motorcycle racing game photorealistic graphics compared

The team over at Digital Foundry have created a new video comparing the graphics from the Ride 4 motorcycle racing game with the YouTube video which caused such a stir when it was published. Providing a good overview of what you can expect from the graphics on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. As well as plenty of in-depth information on the game and its mechanics.

“Having garnered attention for its truly impressive replays, does Ride 4 bring us closer to the photo-realistic ideal? And did DriveClub Bikes actually get there first? Tom Morgan and Alex Battaglia discuss this as well as how PS5 and Xbox Series X actually compare. “

NEW AND ENHANCED CONTENTS – Choose among 176 officially licensed bikes and ride on 30 tracks all around the world, carefully designed with an extraordinary level of detail! Every asset has been created starting from CAD data, laser and 3D scanning to achieve precision down to the smallest detail and let you enjoy the best two-wheel racing experience ever.

CHOOSE YOUR PATH – Jump into an amazing and dynamic adventure that interacts with your decisions and choose your own path from the regional events up to the professional leagues. Show your riding skills through challenging races, ability tests, track days and a huge set of events. You could even become an official tester for the most celebrated manufacturers!

DAY/NIGHT CYCLE, DYNAMIC WEATHER AND ENDURANCE RACES – RIDE 4 features a fully dynamic weather conditions system and a complete day/night cycle. Experience the race in a new light and prove you are the best rider in any condition. And for the first time, the “Endurance” mode will put your tenacity to the test, with animated pit-stops and long lasting races: prepare to face a world where strategy is the ultimate ingredient of your success!

NEURAL AI – Let us introduce you to A.N.N.A. (Artificial Neural Network Agent), our revolutionary neural AI system based on machine learning. Race against faster, smarter, more accurate riders and compete with an AI more human than ever!

EXPANDED CUSTOMIZATION – Race with your own style! Choose among plenty of official brands for your rider’s outfit and customize your bikes aesthetically and mechanically. Unleash your creativity and design your helmet, suit and bike livery in total freedom thanks to our new graphics editor. Once you’re done, share your creations online or just discover the best designs of the community!

ONLINE COMPETITIONS – Enjoy the most complete and lag-free online multiplayer experience ever thanks to our dedicated servers.

