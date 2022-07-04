F1 22 racing game launches with new cars, rules and circuits

If you have been patiently waiting for the latest F1 racing game to be launched by EA Sports will be pleased to know that the F1 22 game is now officially available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. EA says the latest game “brings significant technological innovations, including overhauled physics, handling, and tyre models that accurately reflect the real-world changes in the sport“. Check out the F1 22 reviews below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest racing game from the dev team at Codemasters.

“This year’s game includes new revolutionary cars designed for closer and more exciting racing, substantial regulation changes with the inclusion of F1 Sprint, the introduction of the Miami International Autodrome, and circuit updates to Spain, Australia, and Abu Dhabi. To celebrate the launch, EA SPORTS teamed up with Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for a unique look into the life of a top Formula 1 driver.”

“The game introduces Adaptive AI, a setting that adjusts the level of difficulty applied to AI competitors, adapting their speed and competitiveness, so new players remain in the heat of the battle at all times. VR also makes its debut on PC, offering the most immersive on-track F1® experience to date. Now players can feel the adrenaline rush from the cockpit in single-player modes or with their friends in multiplayer.”

“F1 22 strikes a great balance for race fans of all levels and deepens the authenticity of the Formula 1 experience, with challenging, realistic and high adrenaline race moments,” said Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “We have delivered our biggest ever revamp of physics, handling and presentation, and a range of innovative lifestyle options for those new to the game. We are excited to offer players a gateway into the world of F1 and to get closer to the sport than ever before.”

