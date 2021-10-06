Caviar launches new gold PlayStation 5, iPad mini 6, iPhone 13 Pro and Airpods Max

Caviar has announced its is launching a new range of gold gadgets, this includes a gold PlayStation 5, gold iPad Mini, gold iPhone 13 Pro and gold AirPods Max.

These new gold gadgets are called the Prime collection and the gold PlayStation 5 cost a massive $320,000, the gold iPad Mini $75,000 and the gold airPods Max $60,000.

The cheapest model in the range is the new gold iPhone 13 Pro and this handset will retail for $38,000, all devices are available in limited quantities.

The powerful new PlayStation 5 game console is crafted from solid 18K yellow gold and embellished with subtle patterns for a light and airy feel. Joysticks of the new model are covered with genuine leather and decorated with gold inserts. And even the console stand is full of luxury as it is made of premium ebony. Caviar has previously released the Sony Playstation 5 in premium modding. The first design, Golden Rock, was crafted in 18k gold in a bold style, with rough, broken lines echoing the shape of a rock. The Gold design featured in the Prime collection is more sophisticated, delicate, and refined.

The price for the model is 320,000 USD. The console will be released in a limited edition of five copies to match the serial number of the device.

You can find out more details about the new gold PlayStation 5 and the other gold gadgets over at Caviar at the link below.

Source Caviar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals