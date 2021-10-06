Every iPhone 13 model gets unboxed (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 13 is available in four different models, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max, now we get to see every model of the iPhone 13 unboxed.

The handsets are available in a range of different colors, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini come in a choice of Red, Starlight, Blue, Midnight and Pink.

The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max come in a choice of Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue. Now we get to see every option of the new iPhone unboxed in a new unboxing video from Unbox Therapy.

As we can see from the video there are lots of different color options for the new iPhone, as well as some new color options the handsets get a number of upgrades over the previous models.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 handset come with the new Apple A15 Bionic processor which Apple says is 50 percent faster than its competitors, although recent tests have suggested it is even faster than Apple claims.

The handset also get some updated cameras and some new camera features and more. Pricing for the new iPhones starts at $699 for the iPhone 13 Mini and $799 for the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro retail for $999 and the iPhone Pro Max for $1099. This has to be one of the coolest iPhone unboxing videos we have see considering how many iPhone 13 handsets were unboxed at the same time.

Source & Image Credit Unbox Therapy

