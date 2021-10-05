iPhone 13 A15 processor is faster than Apple claimed

Apple’s new iPhone 13 smartphones are powered by the new A15 Bionic processor. When the processor was announced, Apple said that it was 50% faster that the competition.

According to a recent report by AnandTech, the processor is actually faster than Apple has claimed, it is apparently 62% faster than the competition.

Compared to the competition, the A15 isn’t +50 faster as Apple claims, but rather +62% faster. While Apple’s larger cores are more power hungry, they’re still a lot more energy efficient.

They also revealed that these new power gains not come at the cost of efficiency which can be the case, the iPhone 13 and its battery life are impressive.

Apple A15 performance cores are extremely impressive – usually increases in performance always come with some sort of deficit in efficiency, or at least flat efficiency. Apple here instead has managed to reduce power whilst increasing performance, meaning energy efficiency is improved by 17% on the peak performance states versus the A14.

You can see the full review of Apple’s new A15 Bionic processor over at AnadTech at the link below, Apple has done really with with its own processors recently. First with its range of iPhone processor and more recently with its own Apple Silicon processors for its Mac line up.

Source AnandTech, MacRumors

