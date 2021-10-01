Camera Test: iPhone 13 Pro Max vs 12 Pro Max vs 11 Pro max (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max went on sale last week, the handset gets a number of minor upgrades over the previous devices. There are four models in the range which also include the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

The cameras on this years iPhones have had a number of upgrades, this includes a new Cinematic mode and more.

The video below from Max Tech tests the cameras on the new iPhone 13 pro Max side by side with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, lets find out how the perform.

As we can see from the video there are a number of differences between the cameras on the three iPhones, with various improvements in the new model.

Whether or not its is worth upgrading to the new iPhone 13 models over the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 models remains to be seen.

As well as the updated cameras, the iPhone 13 models also come with the new Apple A15 Bionic processor and more. The design of the three handset is also very similar with all three models of the handset featuring a notch on the front of the display.

Apple is expected to remove the notch from the iPhone with the iPhone 14, this handset is expected to go on sale in 2022.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

