Apple A16 Bionic limited to iPhone 14 Pro models

We previously heard rumors that the new Apple A16 Bionic processor would only be available on the two iPhone 14 Pro models.

The standard iPhone 14 models will apparently come with a version of the A15 Bionic as Apple is looking to further differentiate the standard and Pro models.

Apple is looking to increase sales of its Pro models which are the most expensive models in the range and having an exclusive processor in these models may help them achieve this.

The latest news of the A16 Bionic being restricted to the iPhone 14 Pro range comes from respected Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo. In a recent post on Medium, Ming-Chi Kuo explained about Apple’s strategy with this year’s iPhones.

The latest A16 processor will be exclusive to two iPhone 14 Pro/high-end models, significantly boosting the shipment proportion of new iPhone high-end models in 2H22 to 55-60% (vs. 40–50% in the past).

The latest processor chip will be exclusive to iPhone high-end models in the future, so a high shipment proportion of iPhone high-end models will be the norm, favoring high-end camera component suppliers.

We are expecting four new iPhones this year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, these devices will have the Apple A15 Bionic processor. The new Apple A16 Bionic processor will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max handsets.

Apple is expected to launch their new iPhone 14 range of smartphones sometime in September, they will come with the new iOS 16 software.

Source Medium

