Stray game performance PS5 vs PS4 PC compared

If you have not yet jumped into the new Stray game that allows you to play the role of a cat in a post apocalyptic world. You might be interested in checking out the performance analysis video created by the team over at Digital Foundry, who were found a few discrepancies when playing the game on PC compared to PlayStation.

In the video the team compare the feline adventure on both the latest generation PlayStation 5 and last generation PlayStation 4 and PC systems comparing PlayStation and Mac PC settings and their frame rate targets. But is there more the developers could do to improve the game on PC? Check out the video below to learn more.

Stray game performance PS5 vs PS4 PC

“The full tech breakdown of BlueTwelve Studio’s beautiful adventure – tested on PS5 and last-gen PS4 systems, plus PC. The advantage for Sony’s next-gen system boils down to a boost to a native 4K and 60FPS. But does the end result stack up to a PC at max settings – and how well does each hold to their frame-rate targets?”

“Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find their way home. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.”

“See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world.”

Source : Steam : Digital Foundry

