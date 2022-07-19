Stray cat adventure game launches today

If like us you have been patiently waiting for the launch of the new cat adventure game aptly named Stray created by the developer and team at BlueTwelve Studio a small team from the south of France and published by Annapurna Interactive. You will be pleased to know that the unique game launches today allowing you to play as a Trying to untangle an ancient mystery and return to its family.

Stray cat adventure game

Stray is available to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation and is played from a third person perspective.

“Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.”

“See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B-12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out.”

Source : Steam

