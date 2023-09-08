Mac style RayCue 128K retro style hub dock with display

The RayCue 128K Pro, a device that pays homage to the iconic Apple Macintosh while offering modern-day features. This device, with its retro aesthetic and advanced capabilities, is a testament to the seamless blend of past and present in the tech world. The RayCue 128K Pro, at first glance, appears to be a miniature version of the classic Apple Macintosh.

However, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that this device is more than just a nostalgic novelty. It is equipped with 14 docking ports, a bluetooth speaker, and a display that can show photos, time, date, or any chosen image. This makes it a versatile tool for both work and leisure, capable of meeting various digital needs. Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $169 or £136 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Take a fun and functional walk down memory lane! RayCue looks just like a mini “Macintosh” — the iconic computer of the 1980s. Its nostalgic style meets modern function that will enhance your laptop experience for work, play and any other task.”

One of the standout features of the 128K Pro is its use of DisplayLink® technology. This allows the device to support three external displays, expanding the user’s visual workspace. Whether for multitasking or immersive viewing, this feature enhances the user’s digital experience. Moreover, the 128K Pro supports DisplayLink MST (multi-stream transport), enabling it to add three extra 4K60Hz HDMI displays to MacBooks and laptops running other operating systems. This feature further underscores the device’s versatility and adaptability.

RayCue 128K Pro

The 128K Pro also comes with a 7-port portable hub that resembles a keyboard, adding to its retro charm. This hub, however, is not just for show. It can charge a phone at a maximum of 30W and a laptop at a maximum of 100W simultaneously. This makes the 128K Pro a convenient charging station, capable of powering multiple devices at once.

In addition to the 128K Pro, RayCue has also launched the 128K Pocket, a portable device shaped like a keyboard. This device is designed for digital nomads, offering portability and functionality. The 128K Pocket’s keys light up as indicators when connected, and its cable can be easily accessed from a back slot. This makes it a practical and user-friendly device for those constantly on the move.

Assuming that the Mac style RayCue 128K funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Mac style RayCue 128K retro style hub dock project consider the promotional video below.

Mac hub dock

The 128K Pro is not just a hub dock, but also a digital frame and a Bluetooth speaker. It has a 3.5-inch IPS color screen that can display a calendar, time, music interfaces, and more. Users can upload photos or customized images using the Raycue App, turning the device into a personalized digital frame. As a Bluetooth speaker, the 128K Pro offers excellent sound quality, making it a multifunctional device that caters to various needs.

The RayCue 128K Pro and 128K Pocket are innovative devices that blend retro style with modern technology. They offer a range of features, from multiple docking ports and external display support to charging capabilities and bluetooth speaker functionality. These devices, with their nostalgic design and advanced features, are a testament to the ongoing evolution of technology, where the past and present coexist in harmony.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the retro style hub dock, jump over to the official Mac style RayCue 128K crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



