Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM Bluetooth speaker 360 surround sound setup

Ultimate Ears, a subsidiary of Logitech, has introduction its latest portable Bluetooth speaker, the EPICBOOM. This new surround sound speaker offers users a unique blend of innovative design and eco-friendly materials. It is constructed from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and at least 59% post-consumer recycled plastic, making it a product that not only delivers high-quality sound but also contributes to environmental conservation, says Logitech.

Featuring an oval shape design, a departure from the traditional cylindrical design of many portable speakers. This design enhances portability and contributes to the speaker’s impressive acoustic volume, explains Ultimate Ears. The 4.6″ woofer housed within this oval structure ensures bass clarity and immersive 360° sound, making the EPICBOOM suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The EPICBOOM Bluetooth surround sound speaker offers up to 17 hours of playtime and a Bluetooth range of 55 meters. It also features a one-touch NFC feature for easy setup with NFC-compatible Android 8.0 or later smartphones. Additional features include an LED battery indicator and a USB-C connector, enhancing the user experience.

Surround sound Bluetooth speaker

With an IP67 rating, the speaker is waterproof, dustproof, and even floatable, making it a perfect companion for beach trips, pool parties, or any outdoor adventure. The speaker’s internal microphone adjusts the EQ and balances the sound when transitioning from indoors to outdoors, ensuring optimal sound quality in any environment.

Available in two color options: Cotton White + Lipstick Red and Charcoal Black + Lime. These vibrant color combinations add a touch of style to the speaker’s overall aesthetic, making it not just a sound device but also a fashion statement.

How to setup Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Ultimate Ears :

BOOM phone app

The updated BOOM app, compatible with the EPICBOOM, offers different pre-set EQs and allows users to customize the sound based on personal preferences. The app’s PartyUp feature allows pairing of multiple Ultimate Ears speakers for an enhanced sound experience, making it perfect for parties or large gatherings.

The EPICBOOM is available for purchase in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the Ultimate Ears website for $349.99 (€379.99, £339.99) from today September 6, 2023. It will also be available from Logitech partners and retailers in the aforementioned regions from September 22, 2023.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals