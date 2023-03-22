Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 water resistant Bluetooth speaker

The third generation Wonderboom speaker created by Ultimate Ears is now available to purchase offering 360° sound and capable of providing up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge. The Wonderboom 3 water resistant Bluetooth speaker features an IP67 certification meaning that its design protects it from dust, dirt, and splashes and is capable of taking drops from a height of up to 5 feet. Another great feature of the Bluetooth speaker is its ability to pair with another to provide portable stereo sound.

With a wireless range of 40m the Bluetooth speaker provides you with the freedom to move and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, making it the perfect compadre for the pool, beach, trail, or shower say the design team at Ultimate Ears.

Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker

“All you gotta do is pair up two. Press once to double up. Press again for a full two-channel stereo assault—that’s left and right channels blasting from each respective speaker. Ultraportable Bluetooth speaker with that notoriously bigger sound that’s extra-crispy and fully loaded with big bass. Blast it indoors and out. Setting up your WONDERBOOM™ 3. Control your music right from the speaker. WONDERBOOM™ 3 delivers a longer 14 hours of BOOM and improved wireless range, so you can party without limits.”

Source : UE





