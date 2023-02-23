Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 to feature IP67 rating for water resistance

It looks like we have some information on the latest Android tablet from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

According to a recent report from Sammobile, the new Galaxy Tab S9 tablet will come with an IP67 rating for both dust and water resistance.

Samsung has previously only included the IP67 water on its active tablets, like the Galaxy Tab Active and other models.

As yet we do not have any specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 apart from the IP 67 rating, the tablet will replace the Galaxy Tab S8.

Last year Samsung unveiled three models of their S8 tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, it is not clear whether we will see the same size models this year.

As a reminder, the Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch display with a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

The tablet featured an octa-core processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 1256GB of included storage. The tablet also came with an 8000 mAh battery and 45W charging.

The device featured a range of cameras which included a 12-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera, plus a 6-megapixel rear camera.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablet and its range of features, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile





