Three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets unveiled

As well as three new smartphones, Samsung also unveiled three new tablets in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range.

The three new tables are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, they come with an 11 inch, 12.4 inches, and a 14.6-inch display. You can see the key specifications for the three tablets below.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a premium tablet experience unlike any Galaxy Tab before. With its expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, it also boasts Galaxy Tab’s thinnest ever bezels at 6.3mm for a maximum screen-to-body ratio for a truly immersive experience. Its gorgeous display is housed in the thinnest, lightest, but strongest body yet, protected by an Armor Aluminum frame that is over 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than Galaxy Tab S7. For the most premium technology that you can take just about anywhere, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is built to fully immerse you in every video, movie, game and more, on-the-move.

Specifications

Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Display 11-inch, 2560 x 1600, (WQXGA)

276ppi LTPS TFT, up to 120Hz 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752, (WQXGA+) 266ppi Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848, (WQXGA+) 240ppi Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. OS Android 12.0 Dimensions 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm 185.0 x 285.0 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight 503g (Wi-Fi) / 507g (5G) 567g (Wi-Fi) / 572g (5G) 726g (Wi-Fi) / 728g (5G) Camera Rear 13MP AF + 6MP Ultra-Wide + Flash Front 12MP (Ultra-Wide) 12MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra-Wide) Memory & Storage* 8/12GB + 128/256GB,

microSD up to 1TB** 8/12/16GB + 128/256/512GB, microSD up to 1TB** * Storage availability may differ by market, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by market, model, file size and format. ** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor 4nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor Battery* 8,000mAh (typical) Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W) 10,090mAh (typical) Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W) 11,200mAh (typical) Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. ** Chargers sold separately. Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.2 * 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment. ** Availability of LTE model varies by market or carrier. Color* Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Graphite * Product color availability may vary by market or carrier. Connectors Type-C USB 3.2 Sensors Accelerometer, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Fingerprint, Hall Sensor GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Sound Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Microphone 3 Microphones Video Recording 4K @ 30fps Playback 8K @ 60fps Security Samsung Knox including Samsung Knox Vault Biometric Authentication Fingerprint with Side Key Fingerprint On Display Fingerprint On Display Accessories S Pen (BLE, Inbox) Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Note View Cover, Strap Cover S Pen (BLE, Inbox) Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover * S Pen and USB Type-C cable included inbox. Other accessories are available for purchase separately. Availability of third party cases may vary by market, carrier and retailer.

You can find out more details about the three new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

