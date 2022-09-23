Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro launch in the US

Samsung is launching two new devices in the USA, the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, and Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro will go on sale on the 20th of October it will be available from a range of mobile carriers, direct from Samsung and from Amazon.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is now available to buy in the USA and the device retails for $649 for the entry-level model which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

“We built the Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro with frontline and field workers in mind — including the unique challenges they face on the job,” said Chris Balcik, Vice President and Head of Mobile B2B at Samsung Electronics America. “With durable, water-resistant designs, replaceable batteries and 5G connectivity capabilities, these devices help frontline and field workers get the job done from anywhere there’s a connection, whether they’re on their feet, in trucks or at stores.”

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro are built for harsh environments. They are both MIL-STD-810Hii compliant to withstand extreme altitudes, temperatures, vibration and humidity. As an added layer of protection, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro — including its integrated S Pen — and the Galaxy XCover6 Pro are IP68iii rated for dust and water resistance.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro smartphone and Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet at the link below.

