Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro full specifications revealed

Earlier this week we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro smartphone, this is Samsung’s latest rugged smartphone.

Now we have full specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, you can see a list of these below.

“The expansion of mobile technology in the workplace means business is no longer confined to an office, and companies must evolve to keep up with this ever-changing landscape,” said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “We created the Galaxy XCover Pro series to give companies a mobile device strong enough to withstand the rigors of business on the frontline. We’re excited to extend this commitment further with the introduction of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, a device that pairs uncompromised durability with seamless connectivity to unlock success for businesses of all shapes and sizes.”

Here are the specifications:

Galaxy XCover6 Pro Display* 6.6-inch, 20:9, FHD+**, TFT, up to 120Hz**, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+, Touch Sensitivity*** * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

** Screen refresh rate varies depending on the app used, and certain apps may not support up to 120Hz. Adaptive refresh rate supports up to 120Hz, which adjusts motion smoothness automatically as needed, while Standard refresh rate supports a 60Hz screen refresh rate.

*** Touch Sensitivity increases responsiveness for leather gloves thinner than 2mm or less in thickness, based on internal laboratory test results. The device can be used in wet environments, but not fully submerged under water. Underwater touch is not available. Touch-responsiveness may vary depending on the material and thickness of gloves as well as other environmental conditions. OS Android 12.0 Dimensions 168.8 x 79.9 x 9.9mm (235g*) * Weight may vary by market. Camera Rear 50MP F1.8, AF + 8MP F2.2, Ultra-Wide + Flash Front 13MP F2.2 Memory & Storage* 6 + 128GB, microSD up to 1TB** * Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by market, file size and format.

** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor 6nm Octa-Core Processor Battery*** User Replaceable**, 4,050mAh (typical)* * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,950mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

** Extra replaceable battery and POGO charging dock sold separately. In the case of extra replaceable batteries, only Samsung certified products are compatible for use.

*** Charger sold separately. Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 802.11mc)***, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.2, NFC (eSE) * 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, content provider and user environment.

** Availability of LTE model varies by market or carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, content provider and user environment.

*** Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. SIM Dual SIM or Single SIM* * SIM support type varies by market. Embedded SIM availability varies by market. Interface Type-C USB 3.2, POGO Pin (charging only) Sensors Accelerometer, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Fingerprint, Proximity, Barometer* * Barometer availability may vary by market. GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS* * GNSS availability type may vary by market. Rugged IP68*, MIL-STD-810H Certified**, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ * IP68 rating: Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

** MIL-STD-801H Certification: Altitude, Humidity, Immersion, Salt Fog, Dust, Vibration, Drop, etc. MIL-STD-810H is a standardized form of testing designed by the US Military to accurately assess device limitations. Sound Dolby Atmos® Microphone 2 Microphones Security Samsung Knox Biometric Authentication Face Recognition, Fingerprint with Power Key (side key) Programmable Key Customization via XCover Key and Top Key

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

