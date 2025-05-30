The M4 iPad Pro, 12 Months On: Still the Best Pro Tablet?

The M4 iPad Pro, launched a year ago, marked a significant step forward in Apple’s tablet lineup. With its sleek design, advanced display technology, and robust performance, it quickly gained popularity among a diverse range of users. Over the past year, its strengths and weaknesses have become more apparent, offering valuable insights into its long-term usability. The video below from SlatePad provides more insights into the M4 iPad Pro’s design, performance, and overall functionality, assessing how well it has held up after a year of use.

Design and Portability: A Slim Yet Durable Build

The M4 iPad Pro exemplifies Apple’s commitment to minimalist aesthetics. Its flat edges, thin bezels, and lightweight frame create a modern and portable device that appeals to professionals, students, and casual users alike. The slim profile ensures easy portability, making it an ideal companion for those who need a device that can travel effortlessly between workspaces or on the go.

Over the past year, the device has demonstrated impressive durability. Regular use has resulted in only minor cosmetic wear, such as slight scuffs or scratches, which are typical for portable devices. However, the thin design does come with trade-offs. The reduced thickness limits the battery capacity, which can affect its long-term usability for power users who rely on extended battery life. Nonetheless, for those prioritizing portability and a sleek form factor, the M4 iPad Pro strikes a commendable balance between design and functionality.

OLED Display: Vibrant Visuals with Incremental Gains

One of the standout features of the M4 iPad Pro is its OLED display. This technology delivers vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and faster response times, significantly enhancing the visual experience. Tasks such as video editing, media consumption, and digital art creation benefit from the display’s superior color accuracy and contrast.

While the OLED display represents a noticeable improvement over the mini-LED technology in the M1 iPad Pro, the difference may not be as impactful for casual users. Professionals working in fields like graphic design or video production are more likely to appreciate the enhanced color fidelity. For everyday tasks such as browsing or streaming, the upgrade, while welcome, may feel less fantastic. Still, the OLED display solidifies the M4 iPad Pro as a top-tier choice for users seeking a premium visual experience.

Performance: Power Meets Practicality

Powered by the M4 chip, the iPad Pro delivers exceptional performance that sets a high standard for tablets. It handles demanding tasks such as 4K video editing, graphic design, and multitasking with ease. The device’s responsiveness remains consistent even under heavy workloads, thanks to its efficient thermal management system.

However, prolonged use during resource-intensive tasks can cause the device to warm up noticeably. While the thermal management system prevents overheating, the warmth may affect comfort during extended sessions. This is particularly relevant for professionals who rely on the device for long hours of uninterrupted work. Despite this minor drawback, the M4 iPad Pro’s performance capabilities make it a reliable choice for users who demand power and efficiency in a portable device.

Battery Life: A Compromise for Portability

Battery life is one area where the M4 iPad Pro shows room for improvement. Under heavy use, the device typically lasts between 3 to 5 hours, which may not be sufficient for professionals who require extended productivity without frequent recharging. This limitation stems from the trade-off between the device’s slim design and its battery capacity.

For casual users engaging in light tasks such as browsing, note-taking, or streaming, the battery life may be adequate. However, professionals and power users may need to carry a charger or power bank to ensure uninterrupted use throughout the day. While the M4 iPad Pro excels in many areas, its battery performance highlights a key consideration for those who prioritize long-lasting power.

Accessories: Expanding Functionality

The M4 iPad Pro’s versatility is further enhanced by its accessories, particularly the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro. These tools transform the device into a multifunctional workstation, catering to a wide range of user needs.

Magic Keyboard: Provides a comfortable typing experience with responsive, durable keys. Its backlit design is ideal for low-light environments, but the top-heavy structure can make lap use slightly unstable.

Provides a comfortable typing experience with responsive, durable keys. Its backlit design is ideal for low-light environments, but the top-heavy structure can make lap use slightly unstable. Apple Pencil Pro: Features haptic feedback for improved precision and gesture controls such as double-tap and squeeze. These enhancements make it a valuable tool for digital artists and note-takers, though occasional reliability issues with gestures may require refinement.

Together, these accessories significantly expand the iPad’s functionality, making it suitable for tasks ranging from professional-grade content creation to casual productivity.

iPadOS 18: Enhancements with Limitations

The release of iPadOS 18 brought several improvements to the M4 iPad Pro, including enhanced stability and new features aimed at boosting productivity. Stage Manager, for instance, offers a more organized multitasking experience, allowing users to manage multiple windows more efficiently.

However, while iPadOS 18 introduces valuable updates, it still falls short of delivering a fully desktop-like experience. Professionals seeking seamless workflows may find the operating system limiting in certain scenarios, particularly when compared to macOS. Despite these limitations, iPadOS 18 provides a solid foundation for most productivity tasks, making sure that the M4 iPad Pro remains a capable and versatile device.

Overall Experience: A Year of Balanced Performance

After a year of use, the M4 iPad Pro continues to impress with its combination of sleek design, vibrant display, and powerful performance. It excels as a primary device for content creation, media consumption, and general productivity, offering a premium experience that caters to a wide range of users.

While its limitations in battery life and thermal management are worth noting, these drawbacks are outweighed by its strengths in portability, responsiveness, and display quality. The M4 iPad Pro remains a reliable and versatile choice for users who value a high-performance tablet that adapts to various needs. Whether you’re a professional, a creative, or a casual user, the M4 iPad Pro delivers an experience that remains relevant and valuable even a year after its release.

