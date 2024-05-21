Apple M4 iPad Pro Settings You Need to Know

The Apple M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air are powerful devices that offer a wide range of features and capabilities. To make the most of your device and enhance your user experience, it’s crucial to understand and customize the essential settings. The video below from Zollotech will walk you through the key settings you should consider adjusting, from initial setup to battery management, display settings, multitasking gestures, keyboard shortcuts, camera settings, Apple Pencil features, and Siri functionalities.

Initial Setup and Software Updates

When you first receive your iPad, it’s essential to ensure that the device’s software is up to date. Apple regularly releases updates that include new features, performance improvements, and security enhancements. To check for updates:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update

> > If an update is available, tap Download and Install

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update process

Keeping your iPad’s software up to date ensures that you have access to the latest features and that your device is protected against potential security vulnerabilities.

Battery Management and Longevity

The battery is one of the most critical components of your iPad, and it’s essential to monitor its health and manage its performance to ensure longevity. One of the key features introduced with the M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air is the ability to set a charge limit to 80%. This feature helps maintain optimal battery performance over time by reducing the stress on the battery caused by constant charging to 100%.

To enable the charge limit feature:

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health

> > Toggle on the Optimized Battery Charging option

By enabling this feature, your iPad will learn your daily charging habits and delay charging beyond 80% when it predicts that you’ll be plugged in for an extended period.

Display Settings for Optimal Viewing

The display on the M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air is one of the most advanced on the market, offering a wide color gamut, high brightness, and excellent contrast. However, to ensure that you’re getting the most accurate color representation and a comfortable viewing experience, there are a few settings you should consider adjusting.

True Tone: This feature automatically adjusts the display’s color temperature based on the ambient light in your environment. While this can make the display more comfortable to view, it can also affect color accuracy. If you’re working on color-sensitive tasks, such as photo editing or graphic design, consider turning off True Tone.

This feature automatically adjusts the display’s color temperature based on the ambient light in your environment. While this can make the display more comfortable to view, it can also affect color accuracy. If you’re working on color-sensitive tasks, such as photo editing or graphic design, consider turning off True Tone. Night Shift: Similar to True Tone, Night Shift adjusts the display’s color temperature to reduce the amount of blue light emitted, which can help reduce eye strain and improve sleep quality. However, if you’re working late and need accurate color representation, it’s best to disable Night Shift.

Similar to True Tone, Night Shift adjusts the display’s color temperature to reduce the amount of blue light emitted, which can help reduce eye strain and improve sleep quality. However, if you’re working late and need accurate color representation, it’s best to disable Night Shift. Display Zoom: This feature allows you to adjust the size of text and icons on the screen, making them easier to read. To change the Display Zoom setting, go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Display Zoom .

This feature allows you to adjust the size of text and icons on the screen, making them easier to read. To change the Display Zoom setting, go to > > . Auto-Lock: To conserve battery life, your iPad will automatically lock the screen after a period of inactivity. You can adjust the Auto-Lock setting to balance convenience and battery conservation. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Auto-Lock to choose the desired time interval.

Mastering Multitasking and Gestures

The M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air offer a range of multitasking features and gestures that can significantly enhance your productivity. Here are some key gestures to master:

Pinch to Home: Using a five-finger pinch gesture on the screen will quickly return you to the home screen, saving time and effort.

Using a five-finger pinch gesture on the screen will quickly return you to the home screen, saving time and effort. Swipe Between Apps: Swiping left or right with four fingers allows you to quickly switch between open apps, making it easy to navigate your workflow.

Swiping left or right with four fingers allows you to quickly switch between open apps, making it easy to navigate your workflow. Corner Swipe for Screenshots: Swiping diagonally from the bottom-left or bottom-right corner of the screen will take a screenshot, which can be edited and shared directly from the preview.

Swiping diagonally from the bottom-left or bottom-right corner of the screen will take a screenshot, which can be edited and shared directly from the preview. Corner Swipe for Quick Notes: Swiping diagonally from the top-right corner of the screen will open the Quick Note feature, allowing you to jot down ideas or reminders without leaving your current app.

Keyboard Shortcuts and Customization

The M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air support a range of keyboard accessories, including the Magic Keyboard, which offers a full-size keyboard and trackpad. To make the most of your keyboard, consider the following settings and shortcuts:

Shrink the Keyboard: If you find the full-size keyboard too large for comfortable one-handed use, you can shrink it by pinching the keyboard with two fingers. This will reduce the size of the keys, making it easier to type with one hand.

If you find the full-size keyboard too large for comfortable one-handed use, you can shrink it by pinching the keyboard with two fingers. This will reduce the size of the keys, making it easier to type with one hand. Fast Haptic Touch: Enabling fast haptic touch will provide a more responsive typing experience, with a subtle vibration feedback when you press a key. Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback to adjust this setting.

Enabling fast haptic touch will provide a more responsive typing experience, with a subtle vibration feedback when you press a key. Go to > > to adjust this setting. Command Key Shortcuts: The Magic Keyboard includes a Command key, which can be used in combination with other keys to perform various actions. For example, Command + Tab will switch between open apps, while Command + Space will open the Spotlight search.

Pointer Control and Accessibility

The M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air support pointer control, allowing you to use a trackpad or mouse to navigate the interface. To customize the pointer settings:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Pointer Control

> > Adjust the Pointer Size and Pointer Color to improve visibility and ease of use

and to improve visibility and ease of use Enable Pointer Animations to add visual feedback when interacting with elements on the screen

These settings are particularly useful for users who require enhanced accessibility options, making it easier to navigate and interact with the iPad’s interface.

Stage Manager for Enhanced Multitasking

Stage Manager is a new multitasking feature introduced with the M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air, allowing you to manage multiple apps simultaneously. To enable Stage Manager:

Go to Settings > Home Screen & Dock > Stage Manager

> > Toggle on the Stage Manager option

option Customize the settings to adjust the visibility of recent apps and the dock, tailoring the multitasking experience to your needs

With Stage Manager enabled, you can create multiple workspaces, each with its own set of apps, and easily switch between them to streamline your workflow.

Camera Settings for High-Quality Capture

The M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air feature updated cameras that offer improved performance and new capabilities. To make the most of the camera:

Document Scanning: The camera app now includes a built-in document scanner, making it easier to digitize paperwork and notes. To access this feature, open the Camera app and select the Scan Documents option.

The camera app now includes a built-in document scanner, making it easier to digitize paperwork and notes. To access this feature, open the app and select the option. 4K Video Recording: The iPad’s camera supports 4K video recording, allowing you to capture high-quality footage. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Camera > Record Video and select the 4K option.

The iPad’s camera supports 4K video recording, allowing you to capture high-quality footage. To enable this feature, go to > > and select the option. White Balance Lock: When recording video, you can lock the white balance to maintain consistent color throughout the footage. To do this, tap and hold on the screen until the AE/AF Lock icon appears, then tap the WB icon to lock the white balance.

Apple Pencil Features and Customization

The Apple Pencil is a powerful tool for drawing, writing, and navigating your iPad. To make the most of the Apple Pencil:

Double-Tap and Squeeze Gestures: The second-generation Apple Pencil supports double-tap and squeeze gestures, which can be customized to perform various actions, such as switching between tools or erasing. To customize these gestures, go to Settings > Apple Pencil .

The second-generation Apple Pencil supports double-tap and squeeze gestures, which can be customized to perform various actions, such as switching between tools or erasing. To customize these gestures, go to > . Barrel Roll: The Apple Pencil also supports a barrel roll feature, which allows for orientation-sensitive drawing. This means that the line thickness and shading will change depending on how you hold the pencil, providing a more natural drawing experience.

Siri and Messaging Integration

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, can help streamline various tasks on your iPad, including sending messages. To enable Siri to send messages automatically:

Go to Settings > Siri & Search > Siri Responses

> > Toggle on the Automatically Send Messages option

Additionally, you can set up text message forwarding to integrate SMS with your iPad, ensuring you never miss a message. To do this:

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Messages > Text Message Forwarding

> > Select your iPad from the list of devices and toggle on the option to forward messages

Spotlight Search for Quick Access

Spotlight Search is a powerful tool that allows you to quickly find apps, documents, and information on your iPad. To access Spotlight Search, simply swipe down from the middle of the home screen. You can then type in your search query, and Spotlight will display relevant results from your device and the web.

Using Spotlight Search can significantly reduce the time spent navigating through your device, making it a valuable tool for enhancing productivity.

By customizing these essential settings on your Apple M4 iPad Pro or new iPad Air, you can optimize the device’s functionality and create a tailored user experience that meets your specific needs. From initial setup and battery management to display settings, multitasking gestures, keyboard shortcuts, camera settings, Apple Pencil features, and Siri integration, these adjustments will help you make the most of your powerful and versatile iPad, ultimately enhancing your productivity and enjoyment of the device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



