Apple M4 iPad Pro: First Things You Need to Do

If you have purchased one of the new Apple M4 iPad Pro tablets, there are a number of things that you can do to get the most out of your new iPad. This powerful device is packed with advanced features and capabilities that can enhance your productivity, creativity, and entertainment. To help you get the most out of your iPad Pro, Brandon Butch has compiled a list of essential first steps and tips, which can be seen in the video below.

Updating Your Software

The first thing you should do when setting up your new iPad Pro is to ensure that it’s running the latest version of iPadOS. Apple regularly releases software updates that include new features, performance improvements, and security enhancements. To check for updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.

Scanning Documents with Ease

The M4 iPad Pro features an improved document scanning capability with adaptive true tone flash. This means you can easily scan high-quality documents, even in low light conditions. You can access the scanning feature through various apps, including:

Control Center

Notes app

Files app

Simply open the app, select the scanning option, and follow the prompts to capture your document. The iPad Pro will automatically adjust the flash and other settings to ensure optimal scan quality.

Organizing Your Files

The Files app on your iPad Pro is a centralized hub for managing your documents, images, and other files. To streamline your workflow, consider adding frequently used folders to your favorites. Simply long-press on a folder and select “Add to Favorites” from the context menu. This will create a shortcut to the folder in the Favorites section of the Files app, making it easier to access your important documents.

Maximizing Battery Life

The M4 iPad Pro boasts impressive battery life, but there are steps you can take to further optimize it. One such feature is the 80% charge limit, which helps maintain the long-term health of your battery by preventing overcharging. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and toggle on the “Optimized Battery Charging” option.

Enhancing Video Calls with Center Stage

The iPad Pro’s front-facing camera features an enhanced Center Stage capability, which uses machine learning to keep you centered in the frame during video calls, even as you move around. This feature works seamlessly with popular video calling apps like FaceTime and Zoom, ensuring that you always look your best during virtual meetings and catch-ups.

Mastering Multitasking

The M4 iPad Pro is a multitasking powerhouse, with features like Split View, Slide Over, and Stage Manager that allow you to work with multiple apps simultaneously.

Split View lets you run two apps side by side, each taking up half of the screen.

lets you run two apps side by side, each taking up half of the screen. Slide Over allows you to open a third app in a floating window that you can position on either side of the screen.

allows you to open a third app in a floating window that you can position on either side of the screen. Stage Manager provides an overview of all your open apps and windows, making it easy to switch between them and organize your workspace.

To use these features, simply drag an app from the Dock or App Library to the side of the screen to enter Split View, or to the center of the screen to open it in Slide Over. You can also tap the three-dot icon at the top of an app to access additional multitasking options.

Enjoying Smoother Streaming with AV1 Decode Engine

The M4 iPad Pro features a dedicated AV1 Decode Engine, which enables more efficient video compression and streaming. This means you can enjoy higher quality video with less data usage, especially when streaming from platforms that support the AV1 codec. The AV1 Decode Engine works automatically in the background, so you don’t need to adjust any settings to benefit from its capabilities.

Adapting to Dynamic Volume Buttons

One unique feature of the iPad Pro is its dynamic volume buttons, which adjust their functionality based on how you’re holding the device. When you rotate the iPad, the volume buttons will automatically switch to control the appropriate speaker. This intuitive design makes it easy to adjust the volume without having to think about which button to press.

Navigating with Gestures

The iPad Pro supports a variety of gestures that can help you navigate the interface and multitask more efficiently. Some key gestures to learn include:

Swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen to return to the Home screen

Swipe left or right with four fingers to switch between open apps

Pinch with five fingers to close the current app and return to the Home screen

Swipe down from the top right corner to open Control Center

Swipe down from the top left corner to open Notification Center

Take some time to practice these gestures and incorporate them into your workflow for a more seamless iPad experience.

Exploring Apple Pencil Pro Features

If you’ve purchased the Apple Pencil Pro to use with your M4 iPad Pro, you’ll want to explore its advanced features. The Pencil Pro offers haptic feedback, which provides subtle vibrations as you write or draw, simulating the feel of pen on paper. It also supports barrel roll detection, allowing you to change tools or perform actions by rolling the Pencil in your hand.

Other useful Apple Pencil Pro features include:

Double-tap to switch between tools

Swipe up from the corner with the Pencil to take a screenshot

Drag from the corner with the Pencil to create a Quick Note

Experiment with these features to see how they can enhance your note-taking, sketching, and markup workflows.

Utilizing Keyboard Shortcuts

If you’ve paired a Magic Keyboard or other external keyboard with your iPad Pro, you can take advantage of various shortcuts to navigate and control the device more efficiently. Some commonly used shortcuts include:

Command + Space to open Spotlight Search

to open Spotlight Search Command + Tab to switch between open apps

to switch between open apps Command + H to return to the Home screen

to return to the Home screen Command + Option + D to show or hide the Dock

You can find a full list of keyboard shortcuts in the iPad User Guide or by holding down the Command key to see a list of available shortcuts for the current app.

Customizing Your iPad Experience

One of the great things about the iPad Pro is how customizable it is. You can personalize various aspects of the interface and functionality to suit your preferences and needs. Some customization options to consider include:

Changing your wallpaper and lock screen

Adding widgets to your Home screen for quick access to information and tools

Organizing your apps into folders or using the App Library for automatic categorization

Customizing your Control Center with the toggles and shortcuts you use most often

Adjusting display settings like brightness, Night Shift, and True Tone

Take some time to explore the Settings app and experiment with different customization options to create an iPad experience that works best for you.

Leveraging Spotlight Search

Spotlight Search is a powerful tool that can help you quickly find information, launch apps, and perform various tasks on your iPad Pro. To access Spotlight Search, simply swipe down from the middle of the Home screen or use the Command + Space keyboard shortcut if you have an external keyboard attached.

Some useful things you can do with Spotlight Search include:

Searching for apps, contacts, documents, and other files on your iPad

Performing quick calculations and conversions

Looking up definitions, weather, sports scores, and other information from the web

Launching apps and opening specific documents or files

The more you use Spotlight Search, the better it gets at suggesting relevant results based on your past searches and app usage.

Annotating and Filling Out Documents

The iPad Pro is a great tool for working with documents, whether you need to annotate a PDF or fill out a form. The built-in Notes app allows you to open and mark up PDFs using the Apple Pencil or your finger. Simply tap the share button in an app like Safari or Files, select “Markup,” and then choose the Notes app to start annotating.

For filling out forms, you can use the Autofill feature to quickly enter your personal information, such as your name, address, and phone number. To set up Autofill, go to Settings > Safari > Autofill and enter your details. Then, when you come across a form on the web, you can tap the Autofill button to automatically populate the fields.

By following these essential first steps and exploring the various features and capabilities of your M4 iPad Pro, you’ll be well on your way to mastering this powerful and versatile device. Don’t be afraid to experiment, customize, and discover new ways to use your iPad Pro to enhance your productivity, creativity, and enjoyment.

