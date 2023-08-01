Pixel Fold split screen mode tips and tricks

The Pixel Fold, Google’s latest entrant into the foldable smartphone market, has been making waves for its unique features and capabilities. One standout feature that has been garnering attention is its split screen mode. if you are considering purchasing one of the new devices or wondering how you can use this split screen mode to improve your productivity and to get the most from your Pixel Fold. This quick guide aims to provide more insight into the various ways this feature can be used.

Split screen mode

The Pixel Fold’s split screen mode is a game-changer in the smartphone market. It allows users to open two apps side by side, effectively transforming the phone into a mini dual-screen workstation. This feature is not just limited to Google’s apps; third-party developers are also optimizing their apps to take advantage of this functionality.

Here are some ways you can maximize the use of the Pixel Fold’s split screen mode:

Conducting video calls while reviewing Workspace files: The split screen mode allows you to participate in a video call on one side of the screen while reviewing and editing a Doc, Sheet, or Slide on the other. This feature is particularly useful during meetings where documents or slide decks are being discussed. Drag and drop photos to chat threads: With Google Photos open on one screen and Messages on the other, you can easily drag and drop images directly into the chat, making photo sharing a breeze. Learn photo editing while doing it: If you’re a visual learner, you can watch instructional videos about photo editing on one screen while actually editing your pictures in Adobe Lightroom on the other screen. Read Pixel Tips and customize settings: The Pixel Fold makes following step-by-step instructions easy. You can keep Pixel Tips open on one side to watch or read through a particular tip, and then put the respective app or setting the tip is about on the other screen, so you can immediately use or enable the relevant feature. Use the Fold as an e-reader: You can download Google Play Books and open them across both screens, turning your phone into an extremely portable e-reader. Take better selfies: The split screen mode can be used to improve your selfie game. One side of the display will show the photo and the other will have all the camera controls, including the timer and shutter. Watch a show without leaving the chat: You can have both Netflix and Messages open, and even adjust the size of the screens so you can give more focus to one or the other. Watch a cooking video while reading the instructions: You can watch a recipe video and read the instructions at the same time, making cooking a more enjoyable and efficient process. Copy information from Google Docs to Sheets: You can bring both apps up in split screen mode and easily copy and paste from one to the other without needing to switch between apps. Drag and drop photos to Google Slides: You can open Google Photos on one screen and Slides on the other, and then drag and drop images from your Photo gallery or from Search results right on over to Slides.

The above examples are just a few of the many ways you can utilize the Pixel Fold’s split screen mode. This feature truly enhances the user experience, making multitasking on a smartphone more efficient and enjoyable. Whether you’re a professional needing to juggle multiple tasks or a casual user wanting to maximize your phone’s capabilities, the Pixel Fold’s split screen mode offers a myriad of possibilities.

The Pixel Fold’s split screen mode is a powerful feature that can significantly enhance productivity and convenience. It’s a testament to Google’s commitment to innovation and user experience, and it’s exciting to see what the future holds for this technology.

Source : Google



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals