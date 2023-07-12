Google Pixel Fold teardown by iFixit

Google has risen to the occasion, making a grand entrance into the foldable smartphone market with its Pixel Fold. Priced at $1,800, the Pixel Fold is not merely a runner-up in a race led by Samsung’s Z Fold devices. Indeed, this newbie has several unique characteristics that set it apart. If you would like to learn more about the internal workings of the new Google folding phone you we pleased to know that the team over at iFixit have wasted no time taking it apart.

What makes Google’s Pixel Fold stand out is not only its 6:5 aspect ratio that gives it a compact visual appeal but also its weight. Coming in at an additional 20 grams compared to the Samsung Z Fold 4, the Pixel Fold brings a distinct, substantial feel in hand.

Inside the Pixel Fold phone

The heart of the Google Pixel Fold is as impressive as its shell. The device is surprisingly easy to open, courtesy of a forgiving adhesive that surrounds the front screen—a characteristic you may recognize from other Pixel devices. This allows the front panel to be detached without any risks to the precious OLED screen, making it the first foldable smartphone with a relatively accessible battery, assuming the foldable panel remains intact.

Durability

The Pixel Fold sports two batteries—a primary and a secondary one. The main lithium polymer battery holds a capacity of 12.93 Wh, while its secondary counterpart comes in just under half of that, at 5.78 Wh. The phone’s primary board, anchored by a few Phillips screws and numerous cables, reveals a considerable amount of thermal paste applied against a copper heatpipe that disperses heat against the camera side of the back glass.

The jewel in the crown of the Pixel Fold is its flexible inner OLED panel, the priciest component of the device. This panel comes with a protective ultra-thin glass layer capable of bending at extreme radii. However, this glass is susceptible to scratches and even the slightest scratch could cause potential issues. To counter this, Google has applied a plastic protective layer to the glass.

Hinge mechanism

The Pixel Fold’s hinge mechanism, featuring a self-contained “dual axis, quad-cam synchronized mechanism,” adds an interesting aspect to its design. While it appears unlikely for anything to get stuck in the mechanism, it’s worth noting that pocket lint might gather in the empty central recess. You can learn more about how Google designed and built the Pixel Fold hinge over on the official Google blog.

George Hwang Pixel Product Manager explains.

“The Pixel Fold has a custom-built, 180-degree fluid friction hinge. When it opens, the hinge is completely flat; it is moved entirely out of the way of the Pixel Fold’s display, which is what allows the phone to be so thin. “With other foldable devices you have the hinge components under the display, which drives up the thickness,”

“So with our hinge, we moved these hinge components entirely to the ends of the device, out from under the display, which makes it much thinner.” The Pixel team not only had to design a hinge that would maintain an ultra-thin design, but they also needed a hinge that could stand up to constant use. “We definitely had our work cut out for us,” George says. “To put it simply, this is the most complex product I’ve ever worked on.”

Repairability

While the Google Pixel Fold may not yet compete with the durability or repairability of traditional smartphones, it does score a few points in its favor compared to its foldable counterparts. Thanks to its easily accessible batteries, pull tabs, and replaceable front panel, the Pixel Fold presents a glimmer of hope for a more repairable foldable future.

In conclusion, Google’s first foray into the realm of foldable phones is not only commendable but also noteworthy. It will be interesting to see how the Pixel Fold fares in the market and how it influences future iterations in this rapidly evolving tech landscape.



