New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip teased in new video

Samsung recently announced that it will be holding a Galaxy Unpacked event on the 26th of June, Samsung will be unveiling their new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones and now Samsung has released a teaser video for the new Galaxy devices.

Building on the first “Join the flip side” video released last September, the new campaign video continues the campaign theme, calling on people to lean into their fascination with innovation. In a fun and playful way, the videos showcase the unique ways foldables can be used and how they challenge everything consumers know about an ordinary smartphone. The new campaign video highlights the perceived barriers people face when they consider stepping away from the status quo, despite seeing the compelling benefits on the other side. Through the campaign, Samsung invites consumers to defy the norm and to enjoy new and unique experiences on the flip side.

“The flip side itself is about more than just a device — it’s a way of thinking. A way of living. It’s a new and open world where better experiences are waiting for those willing to step beyond the boundaries of convention and try something new,” said Sonia Chang, Vice President of Brand Marketing Group of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the Galaxy Z series, Samsung provides innovation that defies the norms, redefining what a smartphone can do and stepping beyond conventional boundaries to open a new world of experiences.”

You can find out more details over at the Samsung website at the link below, we will have more details on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip when they are announced later this month.

