Samsung Galaxy Unpacked announced for 26th July

Samsung has announced that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on the 26th of July, the event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and also on their YouTube channel and we are expecting to see a number of new devices at the event.

As we can see from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invite above, Samsung will be unveiling some new folding devices at their summer Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event and this should include the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives. It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side.

Find out more by joining Samsung Electronics on July 26 as we host the very first Unpacked in Seoul, Korea, a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation. The event will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 8:00 p.m. KST, 7:00 a.m. ET, 4:00 a.m. PT, and 12:00 p.m. BST.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event over at Samsung at the link below, we are looking foirward to finding out more details about their latest folding smartphones.

Source Samsung



