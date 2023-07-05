Samsung Gaming Hub now on 21 million devices

Samsung has revealed that the Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on 21 million devices worldwide, the Gaming Hub is available on Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung also revealed that there are now more than 3,000 games on the platform.

Samsung has teamed up with a wide range of game providers over the last 12 months, this includes Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Utomik, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Anstream Arcade, and more.

Our first year has given our team much to be proud of; we have broadened access to game streaming around the world – players across nine territories can access high-quality game streaming on over 21 million Samsung devices – giving new and established players more choices to ‘just play’ on their own terms. Monthly Active Users have grown on Samsung Gaming Hub, with a thirteenfold increase from July 2022 to May 2023. And this is just the beginning.

We took the Samsung Gaming Hub around the world, featuring it at events including Summer Game Fest, The Game Awards, San Diego Comic-Con, Gamescom, Day of the Devs, and the Brazil Game Show. “Playing is believing” quickly became our takeaway from these events and it continues to be an amazingly rewarding experience for our team to witness people discovering the magic of game streaming firsthand through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Gaming Hub over at Samsung’s website at the link below, it will be interesting to see how Samsung develops the platform over the next 12 months.

Source Samsung



