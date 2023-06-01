Samsung Gaming Hub expands to almost 3,000 games

Samsung has announced that it is expanding the Samsung Gaming Hub to almost 3,000 games with the recent addition of new partners Antsream Arcade and Blacknut and the new games are now available on the platform.

Select Samsung Smart TV and Smart Monitor owners will now gain access to nearly 3,000 games as Antstream Arcade and Blacknut have been added to the Samsung Gaming Hub partner lineup, with the rollout starting today. Samsung makes it easy for players of all ages to find content and choose apps from industry-leading game streaming partners: Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, and now over 1,400 games with arcade classics from Antstream Arcade, and over 500 premium family titles and exclusive games from Blacknut.1

“Samsung Gaming Hub offers players more ways to access the titles they love and discover new ones to play from our game streaming partners, no console required,” said Mike Lucero, Head of Product Management for Gaming at Samsung Electronics. “With Antstream Arcade and Blacknut, we’ve made games even easier to jump into. Now all you need to do is pick up your Samsung TV remote to enjoy great games like ‘Pac-Man’ and ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’, or pair your Bluetooth controller to access thousands of world-class games across genres. With more games and more ways to play, there has never been a better time to play games on Samsung Gaming Hub.”

You can find out more details about all of the new games that are now available on the Samsung Gaming Hub over at Samsung’s website at the link below, some of the games will require a subscription.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals