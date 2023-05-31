Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launching June 6th

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone and now Samsung has revealed that the handset will launch in India on the 6th of June 2023.

The new Galaxy F54 5G is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 24000 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor.

The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot as well.

The new Galaxy F54 5G is equipped with a range of cameras, the handset comes with a single camera on the front and with three cameras on the rear. On the rear of the device, there is a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, the han dset will come wiuth a 6000 mAh battery and it will feature 25W fast charging.

We will have full information and specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone when the handset is made official next week on the 6th of June.

