Google Pixel Fold durability tested (Video)

The new Google Pixel Fold launched recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is in a new video from JerryRigEverything. In the video below Zack from JerruRigEverything out the handset through a range of tests.

The display on the handset is tested for both scratches and in a burn test and the device is also tested in a bend test, let’s see if the new Google Pixel Fold survives the durability tests.

As we can see from the video, the external display scratches at levels 6 and 7, and the inner display scratches at level 3, this is pretty much in line with the majority of folding smartphones available today.

The device did not like the burn test and the handset shut down and did not turn back on for at least a minute. The handset did not survive the bend test and the device was permanently damaged.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 5.8-inch OLED cover display that has a resolution of 2092 x 1080 pixels and it features a folding display that measures 7.6-inch inches and the OLED display has a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels.

On the back of the device, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, plus a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the cover display, there is a 9.5-megapixel camera and on the main display, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

The device also comes with Google Tensor 2 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM, there is a choice of two storage options, 256GB or 512GB of included storage, and there is no microSD card slot.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



