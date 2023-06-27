Google Pixel Fold gets reveiews (Video)

The new Google Pixel Fold smartphone launched last month, we previously saw a video of the handset in action and now we have a review video. The new video is from Marques Brownlee and it gives us a look at the handset and its range of features, Let’s find out some more information about this new folding smartphone from Google.

As a reminder, the Pixel Fold comes with a 5.8-inch OLED cover display that has a resolution of 2092 x 1080 pixels and it features a folding display that measures 7.6-inch inches and the OLED display has a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels.

The handset comes with a Google Tensor 2 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM, there is a choice of two storage options, 256GB or 512GB, this device does not feature expandable storage.

Other specifications in the new Google Pixel Fold include a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back and two front cameras, one on each of the two displays. On the back of the device, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, plus a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the cover display, there is a 9.5-megapixel camera and on the main display, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

The new Pixel Fold comes in a choice of two colors Obsidian and Porcelain and the device starts at $1,799 and it is now available to buy direct from Google.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



