Google Pixel Fold folding smartphone in action (Video)

Google Pixel Fold

Google launched its new folding smartphone earlier this week, the Google Pixel Fold, and now we get to find out some more details about the handset in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

The video below gives us a look at the design and features of Google’s first folding Android smartphone, the handset will go on sale in Jun and it will retail for $1,799, let’s find out some more details about it.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with an interesting design and features. The device features a 7.6-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels.

There is also a 5.8-inch OLED cover display that has a resolution of 2092 x 1080 pixels, a Google Tensor 2 processor provides processing and it comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Google Pixel Fold comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back and one camera on the front on each of the displays, so a total of two front cameras.

On the back of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, plus a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the cover display, there is a 9.5-megapixel camera and on the main display, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

The new folding Pixel smartphone comes with a 4812 mAh battery and fast charging, it will be available in two colors, Obsidian and Porcelain and it will go on sale next month for $1,799.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

