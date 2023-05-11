Google Pixel Fold folding smartphone unveiled

Google has launched its first folding smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold. We have been hearing rumors about the device for some time and it is now official, the handset is now available to pre-order and it starts at$1,799.

The handset features a 7.6-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels and it also comes with a 5.8-inch OLED cover display that has a resolution of 2092 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Google Tensor 2 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM, there is a choice of two storage options, 256GB or 512GB, and the device features a 4812 mAh battery and it features fast charging.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there are two front cameras, one on the cover and one on the main display, on the rear of the handset there are a total of three cameras.

On the main display, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls, on the cover display there is a 9.5-megapixel camera, on the rear of the handset there is a 48-megapixel main camera, plus a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera.

The new Google Pixel Fold will be available in a choice of two colors, Obsidian and Porcelain the handset will go on sale in June and prices will start at $1,799, you can find out more details over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google





