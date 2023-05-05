Official Google Pixel Fold photos and video released

The Google Pixel Fold will be unveiled at the Google I/O Developer Conference next week on the 10th of May and now Google has released a teaser video for the handset, they have also listed the device on their website along with some photos.

Google has not revealed any specifications for the handset as yet, we previously heard that the device would come with a 7.6-inch folding display that will have a 6:5 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels. The device can be seen in the video below.

There will also be a secondary cover display which will measure 5.8 inches, this display will come with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will have a 17:9 aspect ratio.

The handset will be powered by a Google Tendsor G2 processor and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, it will come with a range of cameras with a single one on the front and three on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there will be a 48-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset, there will be an 8-megapixel camera for video chat and selfies.

We will have full details on the new Google Pixel Fold when it is unveiled at Google I/O next week, you can sign up to be notified about it over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals