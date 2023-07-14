This guide is designed to show you how to use Optimized Battery Charging on the iPhone, this is an important feature that can prolong the life of your iPhone’s battery. The longevity of our smartphones has always been a vital aspect of their design and functionality. With smartphones evolving every year, the technology that keeps them powered up has significantly developed. For instance, Apple’s iPhones, renowned for their advanced features, also house a remarkable battery optimization system – the “Optimized Battery Charging” feature.

What is Optimized Battery Charging?

Introduced initially in iOS 13, Optimized Battery Charging is a smart feature designed to extend the overall lifespan of your iPhone’s battery. It learns from your daily charging habits to ensure the battery isn’t kept at full charge for extended periods, which can degrade the battery’s health over time.

Lithium-ion batteries, such as those in iPhones, tend to degrade faster when they are kept at 100% charge for prolonged periods, or when they experience extreme temperatures. The Optimized Battery Charging feature aims to mitigate this degradation by slowing down battery charging when it reaches 80%.

How Does It Work?

Once activated, the feature uses machine learning to understand your daily charging patterns. For instance, if you typically charge your phone overnight, the Optimized Battery Charging feature will charge the phone quickly to 80%, then slow down the charging rate. The final 20% is charged just before you are predicted to unplug the device, ensuring your phone is at full capacity when you need it, while also reducing the time it spends fully charged.

The iPhone learns from your routine, making necessary adjustments if, say, you wake up earlier on weekdays than on weekends. It also adjusts when you’re traveling, considering changes in your routine.

How to Use It?

The Optimized Battery Charging feature is enabled by default on iOS 13 and later. If you need to check or alter this setting, here’s how to do it:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Battery. Tap Battery Health. In the Battery Health screen, you’ll see an option for Optimized Battery Charging. If the toggle is green, it means the feature is turned on.

If you decide to turn off this feature for any reason, simply tap the toggle to turn it grey.

Optimized Battery Charging and Your Usage

While Optimized Battery Charging is a significant leap towards battery health preservation, it’s important to note that it does not mean your battery will never degrade. Factors such as the age of your device, exposure to extreme temperatures, and how often the battery is charged can affect its overall health.

Moreover, the feature’s effectiveness may vary depending on your charging routine. If your charging habits are irregular, the feature might not work as effectively because it relies heavily on predictable patterns to function optimally.

To maintain battery health, it’s also recommended to update your device regularly as Apple often provides system updates that improve battery performance.

Conclusion

Apple’s Optimized Battery Charging feature is an intelligent system that adapts to your charging habits to help prolong your iPhone’s battery lifespan. While it isn’t a guaranteed solution for preventing battery degradation, it’s a beneficial tool that, in conjunction with good battery care practices, can extend your device’s life and performance. So, get acquainted with it, and let this smart feature optimize your iPhone experience. You can find out more details about this feature over at Apple’s website.

We hope that you find our guide on Optimized Battery Charging on the iPhone helpful and informative, if you have any comments, suggestions, or questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals