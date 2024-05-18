Is the new M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Worth It?

The introduction of the new Magic Keyboard for the M4 iPad Pro brings a range of notable improvements that enhance both functionality and user experience. This upgraded accessory addresses previous issues and introduces features that make the iPad Pro feel more like a laptop, offering a more balanced and premium feel.

Redesigned Hinge and Improved Materials

One of the most significant changes in the new Magic Keyboard is the redesigned hinge. Constructed using a combination of aluminum and rubber materials, this hinge offers enhanced durability and balance. The wider range of motion allows you to easily find the perfect angle for your iPad Pro, ensuring comfort and convenience in various usage scenarios. Moreover, the keyboard itself is now thinner and lighter, contributing to a more streamlined and portable design that makes it easier to take your work on the go.

Aluminum and rubber hinge materials enhance durability and balance

Wider range of motion for improved ergonomics

Thinner and lighter design for increased portability

Enhanced Functionality and Performance

The new Magic Keyboard introduces several upgrades that significantly improve its functionality. One of the most notable additions is the function row, which includes an Escape key. This row provides quick access to essential functions, streamlining your workflow and saving time. Additionally, the keyboard now supports faster pass-through charging, offering over 60W compared to the previous 20W. This means you can charge your iPad Pro more quickly while using the keyboard, ensuring that you can work uninterrupted for longer periods.

Another notable improvement is the upgraded trackpad, which now includes haptic feedback. This feature provides a more responsive and tactile experience, making navigation and interaction with your iPad Pro more intuitive and satisfying.

Function row with Escape key for streamlined workflow

Faster pass-through charging (over 60W) for extended use

Haptic feedback trackpad for improved navigation and interaction

Premium Build Quality and Typing Experience

The use of aluminum in the new Magic Keyboard not only enhances its durability but also gives it a more premium feel. This material choice makes the keyboard easier to clean and maintain, ensuring that it looks and performs at its best for years to come. The keyboard itself has also been improved, requiring less force for key presses. This change makes long typing sessions more comfortable and less fatiguing, allowing you to focus on your work without discomfort.

Aluminum construction for enhanced durability and premium feel

Easier to clean and maintain

Improved keyboard with less force required for key presses

Enhanced User Experience and Versatility

The new Magic Keyboard offers significant improvements in stability and balance, particularly when using the keyboard on uneven surfaces. This makes it more practical for use in various environments, whether you’re working at a desk or on your lap. The added function keys and better angles contribute to a more laptop-like experience, making the iPad Pro a more viable alternative to traditional laptops. With a weight and thickness comparable to the MacBook Air, the Magic Keyboard adds to the iPad Pro’s portability without compromising on functionality.

Improved stability and balance for use on various surfaces

More laptop-like experience with function keys and better angles

Comparable weight and thickness to MacBook Air for maintained portability

Future-Proofing and Long-Term Value

Designed to remain relevant for several years, the new Magic Keyboard supports future iPad Pro models, making it a worthwhile investment for those looking to future-proof their setup. The keyboard complements the M4 iPad Pro’s performance and features, ensuring that it will continue to meet your needs as technology evolves. This long-term compatibility adds value to the Magic Keyboard, making it a smart choice for users who plan to stick with the iPad Pro ecosystem for the foreseeable future.

The significant improvements in design, functionality, and user experience offered by the new Magic Keyboard justify the upgrade for users seeking enhanced functionality and a more premium experience. With its long-term compatibility and future-proofing, the Magic Keyboard is a valuable addition to your tech arsenal, providing a more laptop-like experience while maintaining the versatility and portability of the M4 iPad Pro.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



