15 inch Macbook Air with M3 processor in development

Apple launched their new 15 inch Macbook Air at their Worldwide Developer Conference last week, the device is powered by an Apple M2 processor, and according to a recent report, Apple is already developing its successor.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed that Apple is already developing another new 15 inch MacBook Air that will use the Apple M3 processor which has not been made official as yet.

As well as an updated 15 inch model we can also expect an updated 13 inch MacBook Air, the current model comes with an Apple M2 processor and it will introduce in June 2022, both of these new models are expected to launch next year.

Apple is also working on a rage of other new Mac that will use their new M3 processors, the majority of these are expected to launch in 2024, although we may get to see some of them before the end of the year.

We can expect these new Macs to come with Apple’s new macOS Sonoma software that was introduced at WWDC 2023 last week. This software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac. It will be interesting to see what Apple has planned for their new Mac range for this year and next year.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors



