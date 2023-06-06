New 15 Inch MacBook Air unveiled at WWDC 2023

Apple unveiled its new 15 inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, the device comes with the Apple M2 processor and it features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, it also comes with an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours.

The larger MacBook Air is now available to order and the device will go on sale on the 13th of June, you can find out some more information about its range of features below.

Apple today introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. Customers can order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 gets a new starting price of $1,099 — $100 less than before — to deliver even more value and choice to everyone, from upgraders to first-time Mac customers.

You can find out more details about the new MacBook Air over at Apple at the link below, the device will be available for $1,299. Apple has also announced that they are reducing the price of the 13-inch model to $1,099, which is $100 less than before.

Source Apple



