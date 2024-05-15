Add extra iPhone function buttons for quick access with BANG!CASE

You’re about to embark on a journey that will transform your iPhone experience like never before. Imagine having the power to personalize your device, making it an extension of your unique needs and preferences. That’s exactly what the BANG!CASE is a unique customizable iPhone case that goes beyond mere protection to enhance your phone’s capabilities.

With just a simple tap, you can unlock a world of new functionalities. The BANG!CASE’s three BANG!Buttons aren’t your ordinary buttons; they’re fully customizable, allowing you to assign specific actions to each one. Whether you prefer a single tap, a double tap, or a long press, you have the freedom to program each button through your iOS settings to perform exactly what you need, when you need it. Imagine the convenience of capturing a photo, sharing content on social media, or summoning your favorite AI assistant with a simple press. The possibilities are endless, and the control is entirely in your hands.

Early bird incentives are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $40 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. But the BANG!CASE isn’t just smart; it’s also a work of art.

The case features a transparent, reinforced glass back that not only showcases your iPhone’s original color but also houses a slim battery, a Bluetooth chip, and a flexible circuit board. This integrated technology works seamlessly to support the case’s advanced functionalities while ensuring your iPhone remains MagSafe compatible, allowing for fast and reliable 15W wireless charging. You won’t have to compromise on style or functionality with the BANG!CASE.

iPhone case with customisable buttons

In today’s fast-paced world, battery life is a precious commodity. With the BANG!CASE, you can bid farewell to frequent trips to the charger. This innovative case comes equipped with a magnetic charging cable and boasts an impressive battery life of over 30 days on a single charge. Imagine the freedom of using your phone without constantly worrying about running out of power. Whether you’re a busy professional, an avid traveler, or simply someone who relies heavily on their iPhone, the BANG!CASE ensures you have the battery life to keep up with your lifestyle.

The BANG!CASE is more than just a protective case; it’s a gateway to a new era of smartphone functionality. With its customizable buttons, integrated technology, and extended battery life, this case empowers you to tailor your iPhone experience to your exact needs and preferences. Imagine having the ability to set buttons for actions like taking photos, sharing to social media, enabling notifications, and more. The BANG!CASE puts the power of personalization at your fingertips.

If the BANG!CASE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the BANG!CASE phone case with customisable buttons project review the promotional video below.

Embrace the future of smartphone functionality today with the BANG!CASE. Transform your iPhone into a super device that is an extension of your unique lifestyle. With its seamless integration, enhanced performance, and unparalleled customization options, the BANG!CASE is here to transform the way you interact with your iPhone. Don’t settle for an ordinary case when you can have a case that empowers you to make your iPhone truly yours.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the phone case with customisable buttons, jump over to the official BANG!CASE crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals