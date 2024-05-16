Apple M4 iPad Pro Gets Unboxed (Video)

Apple has once again pushed the boundaries of tablet technology with the release of its latest iPad Pro models, now powered by the innovative M4 chip. Available in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, these devices promise to deliver unparalleled performance, stunning visuals, and enhanced user experiences. The video below from Zollotech takes us through the unboxing process, highlighting the key features, and sharing impressions of these impressive new tablets.

Models and Pricing: Options for Every Need and Budget

The new iPad Pro comes in two distinct sizes to cater to different user preferences and needs. The 11-inch model is priced between $999 and $2,299, while the larger 13-inch variant ranges from $1,299 to $2,599. Both models are available in two sleek color options: the classic Silver and the bold Space Black. This pricing structure allows users to choose the iPad Pro that best suits their requirements and budget.

Specifications: Pushing the Boundaries of Tablet Performance

One of the standout features of the new iPad Pro is its wide range of storage options, starting from a generous 256GB and extending up to an impressive 2TB. This ensures that users have ample space for their apps, files, and media. The RAM configuration varies depending on the storage capacity, with lower storage models equipped with 8GB of RAM and higher storage variants boasting a substantial 16GB.

The introduction of OLED displays in these iPad Pro models marks a significant advancement in visual quality. The new displays offer enhanced brightness and color accuracy, providing users with a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience. Under the hood, the M4 processor brings a host of powerful capabilities, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing and 8K video decoding, pushing the boundaries of what a tablet can achieve.

Storage options: 256GB to 2TB

RAM: 8GB for lower storage models, 16GB for higher storage models

OLED displays for enhanced brightness and color accuracy

M4 processor with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and 8K video decoding

Design and Build: Sleek, Portable, and Functional

Apple has refined the design of the new iPad Pro models, making them even thinner and lighter than their predecessors. This improvement in portability makes it easier for users to carry their devices on the go, whether for work or leisure. The updated Magic Keyboard now features a dedicated function row and a larger trackpad, enhancing the overall usability and productivity of the iPad Pro.

Another exciting addition is the Apple Pencil Pro, which introduces haptic feedback and a innovative barrel roll feature. These enhancements elevate the stylus interaction experience, making it more intuitive and precise for tasks such as drawing, note-taking, and navigating the user interface.

Display: Immersive Visuals with High Resolution and Brightness

The visual experience on the new iPad Pro models is nothing short of stunning. The 11-inch model boasts a resolution of 2420 x 1668, while the larger 13-inch variant offers an even more impressive 2752 x 264 resolution. Both models support an exceptional 1,000 nits of regular brightness and can reach a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits. This ensures that the visuals remain vibrant, clear, and immersive, whether you’re working on detailed graphics, watching HDR content, or simply browsing the web.

Camera: Capture and Create with Advanced Imaging Capabilities

Photography and videography enthusiasts will be delighted by the advanced camera system in the new iPad Pro. The rear camera features a 12MP sensor capable of recording ProRes 4K video at 60 frames per second, enabling users to capture stunning, professional-grade footage. The front-facing camera is equally impressive, with a 12MP sensor that supports 1080p video recording at 60 frames per second, making it ideal for high-quality video calls and selfies.

In addition to the standard cameras, the iPad Pro models also include a Lidar sensor, which enables advanced 3D scanning capabilities. This technology opens up new possibilities for augmented reality applications, 3D modeling, and spatial awareness.

Battery and Charging: All-Day Power and Quick Replenishment

The new iPad Pro models are designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle, offering up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you opt for the cellular model, you can expect a slightly reduced battery life of around 9 hours. When it’s time to recharge, the devices support fast 36W charging with the appropriate adapter, ensuring that you can quickly replenish the battery and get back to your tasks.

Connectivity: Stay Connected with the Latest Standards

Connectivity is a crucial aspect of any modern device, and the new iPad Pro models excel in this department. They come equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless wireless connectivity with peripherals and accessories. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E ensures lightning-fast internet speeds and low latency, making streaming, downloading, and online collaboration a breeze.

For those who require cellular connectivity, the iPad Pro supports 5G networks, excluding millimeter wave. This means you can enjoy high-speed internet access on the go, without the need for a Wi-Fi connection.

Software: iPadOS 17.4 and Beyond

Out of the box, the new iPad Pro models run on the latest version of Apple’s tablet operating system, iPadOS 17.4. This version brings a host of new features and improvements, enhancing the overall user experience and productivity. Apple has also confirmed that these devices will be upgradable to iPadOS 17.5, ensuring that users can take advantage of future software advancements.

One notable addition to the software is the new battery health feature, similar to what we’ve seen in the iPhone 15 series. This feature provides users with insights into their iPad’s battery health, helping them optimize their charging habits and prolong the lifespan of their device.

Accessories: Elevate Your iPad Pro Experience

To complement the new iPad Pro models, Apple has released updated versions of its popular accessories. The new Magic Keyboard, designed specifically for the iPad Pro, comes with a price tag of $350 for the 13-inch model and $299 for the 11-inch variant. This keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience and includes a trackpad for precise cursor control.

The Apple Pencil Pro, priced at $129, is another must-have accessory for artists, designers, and note-takers. With its new haptic feedback and barrel roll features, the Apple Pencil Pro offers a more natural and intuitive drawing and writing experience.

Initial Impressions: A Promising Leap Forward

Upon unboxing and handling the new M4 iPad Pro models, it’s immediately apparent that Apple has once again raised the bar in terms of build quality and design. The devices feel sturdy and premium, with a noticeable improvement in rigidity compared to previous generations.

The enhanced display is a standout feature, with the OLED panel delivering stunning visuals, deep blacks, and vibrant colors. The increased brightness and color accuracy make the iPad Pro a joy to use, whether you’re working on creative projects or simply enjoying multimedia content.

Performance-wise, the M4 chip proves to be a powerhouse, handling demanding tasks with ease. From intensive multitasking to running graphics-heavy applications, the iPad Pro remains responsive and smooth throughout. The inclusion of hardware-accelerated ray tracing and 8K video decoding capabilities opens up new possibilities for content creation and consumption.

The updated accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro, significantly enhance the functionality and usability of the iPad Pro. The improved typing experience, larger trackpad, and new stylus features make the iPad Pro a versatile tool for productivity and creativity.

Overall, our initial impressions of the new Apple M4 iPad Pro models are highly positive. These devices represent a significant leap forward in terms of performance, display quality, and user experience. Whether you’re a professional, a creative, or simply someone who demands the best from their tablet, the new iPad Pro is poised to exceed your expectations.

As we continue to explore and test these devices, we look forward to sharing more in-depth insights and experiences. Stay tuned for our full review, where we’ll dive deeper into the capabilities, performance, and real-world usability of the Apple M4 iPad Pro.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



