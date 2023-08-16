Amazing Fooocus SDXL user interface for AI art generation

If you would like to make image creation even easier using the Stability AI SDXL 1.0 text to image AI art generator. I definitely recommend checking out Fooocus a user interface specifically designed for Stability Diffusion offering users sliders and a simple text entry box. Making the process even easier and more accessible. This innovative tool is built on the new Stable Diffusion XL, promising unmatched resolution and quality. It’s a tool that doesn’t require Discord or a paid subscription, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Fooocus is a new user interface for Stable Diffusion that offers a simplified and optimized approach to AI art generation. It’s a tool that makes the process of creating images even easier and more accessible, allowing users to forget all those difficult technical parameters, and just enjoy the interaction between human and computer.

Stable Diffusion AI art generator

Fooocus has been specifically designed to revolutionize the way users interact with Stable Diffusion. Offering a user interface specifically designed for SDXL. Fooocus is the brainchild of lllyasviel, and it offers an easy way to generate images on a gaming PC.

The installation process is straightforward, requiring a visit to a GitHub page, ensuring the PC meets minimum processing requirements, downloading a compressed file, and extracting it to a chosen folder. Once installed, the tool will automatically download the two checkpoints of SDXL, which are integral to its operation, and launch the UI in a web browser.

Fooocus SDXL user interface

Stability diffusion GUI

The user interface of Fooocus is designed to be user-friendly, allowing users to enter a prompt and generate an image. It’s a tool that has automated the best configuration by default, allowing users to focus on prompting and generating, and ignore the technical parameters. However, for those who crave more control, Fooocus also provides a plethora of features for advanced users who are not satisfied by the default.

One of the standout features of Fooocus is the Sampling sharpness. This feature was developed as a solution to the problem that SDXL sometimes generates overly smooth images or images with a plastic appearance. With this option, 90% of the problems when the SDXL results are overly smooth can be solved.

The advanced settings of Fooocus include options for performance (speed or quality), aspect ratios, image number, seed (for recreating similar images), and negative prompt (for specifying elements to exclude from the image). The style tab reveals how the UI works in the background, adding and processing the selected style with the prompt, reducing the need for extensive text prompts.

The Advanced tab in the Advanced menu allows users to select different models and various LORAs, which can be obtained from sites like civitai.com. This makes Fooocus suitable for both beginners and experienced users of Stable Diffusion, saving time in generating concept images.

Minimum processing requirements

To run Fooocus efficiently, your system needs to have a minimum of 4GB NVIDIA GPU memory (4GB VRAM) and 8GB system memory (8GB RAM). It leverages Microsoft’s Virtual Swap technique, which, in most scenarios, is automatically activated by your Windows installation, negating any need for manual intervention.

During a performance test on a modestly powered laptop equipped with 16GB System RAM and a 6GB VRAM (Nvidia 3060 laptop), each iteration took approximately 1.35 seconds. This speed is quite impressive, especially considering that laptops fitted with the 3060 are generally affordably priced if you search around.

For more information and to download and install the Stability Diffusion user interface jump over to the official GitHub repository for more information and code.



