Midjourney photorealism ultimate guide for beginners

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of the words and phrases that can be used in Midjourney photorealism prompts, specifically tailored for Version 5.1 or 5.2. Transforming the way that you can create artwork using Midjourney and AI art blurring the line between digital creations and photorealistic photography from the real world.

When the term “photorealistic” is used to describe AI-generated art, it refers to the creation of images that are so detailed and accurate that they resemble a high-quality photograph. Essentially, it means that the art is rendered in a way that mimics the appearance of real life, capturing the nuances of light, shadow, texture, and color.

In the context of AI, achieving photorealism requires complex algorithms and models that can understand and reproduce these elements. This often involves training neural networks on large datasets of real images so that the AI can learn to generate new images that possess the same characteristics.

Photorealistic AI-generated art can be used in various industries, such as entertainment, where it might be applied to create lifelike characters and scenes in movies or video games. It’s also used in architecture and design, where it can help clients visualize finished products in a realistic manner.

The concept of photorealism in art is not new, and it predates AI. Traditional artists using physical media have striven to create photorealistic works by carefully studying their subjects and applying meticulous technique. However, the advent of AI has automated and expanded this process, allowing for the generation of photorealistic images at scale and with an unprecedented level of detail.

The guide kindly created by YouTuber Future Tech Pilot emphasizes that photorealistic prompts do not necessitate the use of ChatGPT or lengthy prompts. In fact, one or two keywords can often suffice. The simple inclusion of the word “photorealistic” in a prompt can yield impressive results, bringing images closer to reality.

The guide also suggests other phrases like “stock photography” or “tourist photo” to enhance the realism of the images. For those seeking to generate images that mirror the real world, adding words like “cinematic still“, “cinematic lighting“, or “screen grab” can be particularly effective.

The guide introduces the concept of using “style raw” at the end of a prompt. This technique employs a different style of the algorithm, which tends to lean towards photorealism. It also encourages increasing the stylized value to give the algorithm some creative freedom, potentially generating more beautiful pictures.

The guide also provides tips on how to generate more realistic images by mentioning a specific camera brand, such as Sony, Nikon, or Fujifilm. While the initial grid of images generated may be varied, the goal is to find one picture that satisfies your vision.

The guide further suggests adding phrases like “National Geographic photo” or “Associated Press photo” to enhance the realism of the images. For a mix of creative and realistic images, adding the words “product photo” to a prompt can be beneficial.

For more unusual prompts, “street photography“, “raw image“, or “Lomo photo” can be used to achieve a more candid or spontaneous feel. To provide further guidance, the author has created a PDF with 50 examples of photorealistic prompts. This guide empowers users to create stunning, photorealistic images within the Midjourney platform. It’s a must-read for anyone looking to elevate their AI Art to new, photorealistic heights.

