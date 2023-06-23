What are neural networks and convolutional, how do they work?

In the realm of modern computing, the term ‘Neural Networks’ has garnered significant attention in the last few years. If you are keen to understand what Neural Networks are and how they work, then this is the perfect place for you to start expanding your knowledge.

What are neural networks ?

Neural Networks, fundamentally, are computer systems designed to mimic the human brain. They have the capacity to learn, understand, and interpret complex patterns, making them a crucial aspect of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

These networks, much like the neural networks in our brain, comprise many interconnected processing elements or ‘nodes’. This layout facilitates pattern recognition, helping AI systems to improve their operations over time. A typical Neural Network consists of several core components:

Input Layer: The input layer is the first point of contact for the data fed into the network. It communicates raw information for further processing. Hidden Layer(s): After the input layer, the data enters the hidden layer(s). These layers, invisible to external inspection, are where the crux of processing occurs. Output Layer: The processed information finally reaches the output layer, delivering the end result or prediction.

Each layer comprises numerous nodes, or ‘neurons’, linked via ‘connections’. Each connection has a weight, indicating its importance in the information processing task.

What are neural networks be used for?

Neural networks, with their remarkable ability to learn from data and predict outcomes, have become a cornerstone of many contemporary technologies. Their versatility and capability for pattern recognition have paved the way for their application in an array of fields.

One of the most prominent applications of neural networks is in machine vision, particularly image recognition. Through Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), systems can be trained to identify and categorize images, such as recognizing faces in a photo or identifying objects in a scene. This technology powers various applications, from automatic photo tagging on social media to diagnosing diseases in medical imaging.

Neural networks also play a pivotal role in Natural Language Processing (NLP), enabling machines to understand and generate human language. Whether it’s a virtual assistant understanding your voice command, a chatbot responding to customer queries, or a software translating text from one language to another, all these advancements are made possible by neural networks.

How do you train a neural network?

Training a neural network essentially means teaching it to make accurate predictions. This involves feeding it data, letting it make predictions, and then adjusting the network’s parameters to improve those predictions.

The objective is to minimize the difference between the network’s prediction and the actual output, a term known as the ‘loss’ or ‘error’. The smaller this difference, the better the neural network’s performance.

Step 1: Initialize Weights and Biases

Neural networks consist of neurons interconnected through weights, and each neuron has a bias. These weights and biases are parameters that the network learns during training. Initially, they are set to random values.

Step 2: Feedforward

Feed the network with your input data. This data moves through the network from the input layer to the output layer in a process called ‘feedforward’. Each neuron applies a weighted sum of inputs and a bias, followed by an activation function, before passing the result to the next layer.

Step 3: Calculate Loss

After the feedforward process, the network produces an output. Calculate the loss, which is the difference between this output and the actual value. This loss is computed using a loss function, which depends on the type of problem you’re trying to solve (e.g., regression, classification).

Step 4: Backpropagation

Backpropagation is where the magic happens. This process involves adjusting the weights and biases to minimize the loss. Starting from the output layer, the error is propagated back to the previous layers. The gradient of the loss function with respect to each parameter (weight and bias) is calculated, which indicates how much changing that parameter will affect the loss.

Step 5: Update Weights and Biases

Weights and biases are then updated in the opposite direction of the calculated gradient. This is done using an optimization algorithm, most commonly Gradient Descent. The size of the steps taken in the updates is determined by the ‘learning rate’, a hyperparameter that you set.

Step 6: Repeat the Process

Repeat steps 2-5 for a certain number of iterations or until the loss is below a desired threshold. The number of times the entire dataset is used to update the weights is called an ‘epoch’. Training usually involves multiple epochs.

What are convolutional neural networks?

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) are a specialized kind of neural network model designed for processing grid-like data, such as images. These networks are a variation of the traditional Multilayer Perceptron (MLP) model and are fundamentally inspired by the biological processes of the human brain.

Biological Visual Cortex

CNNs draw their inspiration from the organization and functionality of the visual cortex in the human brain. The visual cortex has small regions of cells that are sensitive to the specific areas of the visual field. This concept is mirrored in CNNs through the application of filters that convolve across the input data.

Convolutional Layers

The central component of a CNN is the convolutional layer that automatically and adaptively learns spatial hierarchies of features. In the convolutional layer, several filters move across the image and perform a convolution operation, dot product in this case, between the weights of the filter and the input image. The result of this operation forms a feature map or a convolved feature.

Pooling Layers

A pooling layer is often added after the convolutional layer to reduce the spatial size, which helps to decrease the parameter count and computational complexity. In addition, it helps the network to become more invariant to the scale and orientation of the image, thereby extracting more robust features.

Making Predictions

At the end of the network, fully connected layers are used, similar to an MLP model. These layers take the high-level filtered images and translate them into final output classes or predictions.

CNNs have been instrumental in the field of image recognition. They are commonly used in applications like:

Image and Video Recognition: CNNs can be used to identify objects, people, and even sentiments in images and videos. Medical Image Analysis: In the medical field, CNNs are used to analyze images and help diagnose diseases. Autonomous Vehicles: CNNs are used in autonomous cars to detect objects and signs on the road, helping the vehicle understand the surroundings and make decisions. Facial Recognition Systems: CNNs are extensively used in security systems for facial recognition.



