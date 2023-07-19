How to make money using Midjourney AI art generator

If you’re wondering how to make money using the Midjourney AI art generator, this insightful tutorial by the Mango Street YouTube channel provides a comprehensive guide. With its user-friendly approach, you are not only equipped to create unique AI-generated art but also monetize it effectively.

If you’re intrigued by the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence and its applications in the creative arts, you’ll be pleased to know about the emerging trend of monetizing AI-generated art. One impressive tool at the heart of this trend is Midjourney, an AI art generator platform. A recent video tutorial by the Mango Street YouTube channel illuminates how to profit from your creations through this remarkable platform.

A Glimpse into Midjourney

Midjourney is a subscription-based AI art generator. It serves as an impressive platform where users, both artists and amateurs, can generate unique pieces of art using artificial intelligence. The platform’s base plan begins at an affordable rate of $10.

Creating art on Midjourney entails messaging the bot with specific prompts, which can be as elaborate or simple as you desire. The prompts could detail elements like the choice of camera and lens, preferred colors, composition, lighting, and much more. The secret is in the specificity – the more detailed your prompts, the more personalized and unique your piece of art becomes.

The Art of AI Art Generation

Contrary to popular belief, generating art using AI is not as convoluted as it may initially seem. The tutorial by Mango Street serves to debunk the myth that only a select few possess the secret ingredient to master this art. The tutorial walks users through creating a series of images in a variety of scenes and outfits.

A couple of important points made by the tutorial include

Creating AI-generated art is not exclusive; it’s a skill that anyone with the right tools, like Midjourney, can acquire.

An important aspect is the role of detailed prompts. Midjourney’s bot works best when fed with specific instructions.

An interesting example of an AI-generated image series inspired by Jonas Peterson’s renowned print series priced at $1500 per piece.

AI in creative arts

As we venture further into the integration of AI in our daily lives, its potential in photography and filmmaking is coming to the fore. AI can serve as a launchpad for creative expression, with tools like Midjourney acting as catalysts, rather than being the end goal themselves.

The video concludes with a meaningful dialogue on the significance of AI in art. It puts forth the idea that value in this domain lies more in the tools at our disposal rather than in human contribution alone. Sharing prompts wouldn’t equate to giving away business secrets, as each artist’s perception and storytelling approach would inevitably differ.

