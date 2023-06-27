Midjourney 5.2 update brings consistent style to AI art

This month the engineers and designers responsible for creating the amazing AI art generator Midjourney have released a new update in the form of 5.2. Bringing with it new features for users to enjoy. Including improved aesthetics, coherence, text understanding, sharper images, higher variation modes, zoom-out outpainting, and a new /shorten command for analyzing your prompt tokens.

Amazing AI art

Midjourney routinely releases new model versions to improve efficiency, coherency, and quality. The latest model is the default, but other models can be used by adding the –version or –v parameter or by using the /settings command and selecting a model version. Each model excels at producing different types of images.

Midjourney 5.2 update

The latest version follows on from the release of 5.1 back in May 2023 which also brought with it a number of new features including making it easier to use simple text prompts while also executing fewer unwanted artifacts and borders with better sharpness in images, explained Midjourney.

–version accepts the values 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 5.1, and 5.2

–version can be abbreviated –v

–v 5.2 is the current default model.

Add the –v 5.2 parameter to the end of a prompt, or use the /settings command and select MJ Version 5.2.

Model Version 5.2 + Style Raw Parameter – Midjourney Model Versions 5.1 and 5.2 can be fine-tuned with the –style raw parameter to reduce Midjourney default aesthetic. The –style parameter fine-tunes the aesthetic of some Midjourney Model Versions.

Adding a style parameter can help you create more photo-realistic images, cinematic scenes, or cuter characters. To learn more about the Midjourney style option jump over to the official website for more documentation and instructions on how to use it.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can combine the power of ChatGPT with Midjourney 5 check out our previous article for inspiration, prompts and more.

What is Midjourney?

Midjourney is an AI art generator that utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to create stunning and captivating artworks. This innovative platform combines the power of artificial intelligence with artistic creativity, resulting in unique and visually striking pieces.

The AI model behind Midjourney has been trained on a vast dataset of diverse artistic styles, ranging from classical paintings to contemporary digital art. By analyzing and learning from this extensive collection, the AI is able to generate original artworks that showcase a fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics.

What sets Midjourney apart is its ability to understand and adapt to user preferences. Through a process known as “style transfer,” users can input their desired artistic style or reference images, enabling the AI to generate artwork that aligns with their vision. Whether it’s recreating the brushstrokes of a famous artist or infusing a futuristic touch, Midjourney’s AI can transform ideas into visually stunning realities.

Midjourney’s AI art generator has garnered recognition for its ability to produce high-quality and thought-provoking artwork. Its creations have been featured in various exhibitions, galleries, and publications, showcasing the immense potential of AI in the field of art.

Whether you’re an artist looking for inspiration, an art enthusiast seeking unique pieces, or simply curious about the intersection of technology and creativity, Midjourney offers a fascinating glimpse into the possibilities of AI-generated art

