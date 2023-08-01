Stability AI launches SDXL 1.0 text-to-image generation models

This week Stability AI has announced the launch of its SDXL 1.0 text-to-image generation models which now takes pride of place as the companies flagship. Following the limited, research-only release of SDXL 0.9, the full version of SDXL has been improved to be the “world’s best open image generation model” says the development team at Stability AI.

In August 2022, Stability AI co-launched the first release of Stable Diffusion, a pioneering text-to-image model for which we provided the use of Ezra-1. Stable Diffusion 2.0 was released in November 2022 and has been entirely funded and developed by Stability AI. During April 2023 saw the release of StableLM, the first of our suite of language language models, as well as StableVicuna, the first large-scale open RLHF LLM Chatbot. Now during July 2023 SDXL 1.0 has been released by Stability AI.

Stability AI SDXL 1.0

SDXL 1.0 is a next-generation open image generation model worldwide, built using weeks of preference data gathered from experimental models and comprehensive external testing. Stability AI has designed this model to generate high-quality images in any art style, with a special emphasis on photorealism. It can depict even the most complex concepts with staggering accuracy, bringing them to life in a vivid, visually striking manner.

The Stability AI SDXL model is not just about generating images; it’s about creating a masterpiece. It excels in producing vibrant, accurate colors with superior contrast, lighting, and shadows, all in native 1024×1024 resolution. This means every image generated by the model is sharp, clear, and rich in detail. Watch the video below for a great overview of what you can expect from the new technology and AI model.

Stability AI SDXL has been programmed to understand the subtle differences between similar concepts and requires just a few words to generate intricate, detailed images. The model’s impressive capabilities come from one of the largest parameter counts of any open-access image model, thanks to its innovative two-stage architecture.

Despite its advanced capabilities, you won’t need a supercomputer to run it. The Stability AI SDXL 1.0 works effectively on consumer-grade GPUs with 8GB VRAM and readily available cloud instances. Customizing the model has also been simplified with SDXL 1.0. You can create custom LoRAs or checkpoints with less need for tedious data wrangling. This makes it perfect for a wide range of applications, whether you’re a professional designer or an AI enthusiast.

The model is readily available on several platforms, including Clipdrop, the Stability AI GitHub page, AWS Sagemaker, AWS Bedrock, Stable Foundation Discord, and DreamStudio. It’s released under the CreativeML OpenRAIL++-M License, making it an open model for everyone to use and innovate with.

For those interested in learning more about the Stability AI SDXL 1.0 or providing feedback, the team at Stability AI encourages you to reach out via email or join their lively Discord community. This is not just another model; it’s a revolution in the world of text-to-image generation models explains the team in their press release. For more information jump over to the official Stability AI blog.

Source: SAI



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals