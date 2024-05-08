Apple iPad 2024 All-New Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio

To complement the launch of its new M4 iPads Apple has also introduced a new 2024 Magic Keyboard which has been carefully designed to elevate the user experience, bridging the gap between the convenience of a tablet and the functionality of a laptop. With its sleek design, enhanced features, and seamless integration, the new Magic Keyboard supports the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) with iPadOS 17.4 or later.

Key Takeaways Thin and portable cantilever design provides smooth adjustability and delivers the perfect viewing angle.

Built-in larger glass trackpad with haptic feedback.

14-key function row for quick access to screen brightness, volume controls and other features.

Comfortable backlit keys and a scissor mechanism with 1mm travel for quiet, responsive typing.

Designed for Multi-Touch gestures and the cursor in iPadOS.

Durable machined aluminium hinge includes a USB‑C connector.

Folds into a case to provide front and back protection for travelling with iPad Pro.

Floating Design

One of the most striking aspects of the new Magic Keyboard is its floating design. This unique feature not only adds a touch of elegance to the accessory but also provides ergonomic benefits. The floating design allows users to adjust the viewing angle of their iPad Pro, ensuring optimal comfort during extended periods of use. Moreover, the Magic Keyboard is now thinner and lighter than its predecessor, making it incredibly portable. Users can easily carry their iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard combo wherever they go, without compromising on functionality or convenience.

The Magic Keyboard takes the user experience to new heights with its expanded functionality. The inclusion of a functional row on the keyboard enables users to adjust settings such as screen brightness and volume with a simple touch. This streamlined interaction eliminates the need to navigate through menus, saving time and effort. Additionally, the larger trackpad with haptic feedback provides a more intuitive and satisfying user experience, mimicking the tactile response found in MacBook trackpads. This feature allows users to navigate their iPad Pro with precision and ease, enhancing overall productivity.

Premium Materials

Apple has spared no expense in crafting the new Magic Keyboard, using premium materials to ensure both durability and style. The keyboard features a sleek aluminum palm rest, available in either space black or silver, depending on the color scheme chosen. This attention to detail not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the accessory but also provides a comfortable typing experience. The aluminum palm rest offers a sturdy and cool surface for users’ hands, reducing fatigue during extended typing sessions.

The Magic Keyboard has been designed to integrate seamlessly with the new iPad Pro models. It attaches magnetically to the device, ensuring a secure and stable connection. The Smart Connector technology allows for effortless pairing and eliminates the need for separate charging or batteries. Additionally, the Magic Keyboard features a USB-C connector in the hinge, allowing users to charge their iPad Pro directly through the keyboard. This convenient feature eliminates the need for additional cables, streamlining the user’s workspace.

iPad Pro M4 Keyboard

While the Magic Keyboard is a standout accessory, it is just one component of the broader iPad Pro ecosystem. Users can further enhance their experience by exploring complementary accessories like the Apple Pencil for precise drawing and note-taking, or the Smart Folio for versatile viewing angles and protection. Additionally, the iPad Pro’s powerful hardware and optimized software make it compatible with a wide range of productivity apps, creative tools, and external storage solutions. By leveraging these additional resources, users can unlock the full potential of their iPad Pro and adapt it to their specific needs and workflows.

The new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is a catalyst for iPad Pro users, offering a perfect blend of portability, functionality, and style. With its ergonomic floating design, intuitive controls, and premium materials, this accessory transforms the iPad Pro into a versatile tool for productivity and creativity. Whether you’re a professional, student, or creative enthusiast, the Magic Keyboard empowers you to take your iPad Pro experience to new heights. As Apple continues to innovate and refine its products, the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering innovative accessories that enhance the user experience.



