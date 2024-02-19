More details on the new OLED iPad Pro

Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados, you’re in for a treat with the anticipated release of the 2024 iPad Pro. With a slew of upgrades and enhancements, this device is shaping up to be a noteworthy addition to Apple’s lineup. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming OLED iPad Pro, in a new video from ZONEofTECH.

First off, let’s address the elephant in the room: pricing. Earlier whispers in the tech community hinted at a steep price increase for the new iPad Pro models, with numbers floating up to $1,500 for the 11-inch model and $1,800 for the 13-inch model. However, you’ll be pleased to know that recent updates suggest a more modest uptick. Expect the 11-inch model to be priced around $949 and the 13-inch model at approximately $1,249. While still a premium, these revised figures make the latest iPad Pros more accessible to a broader audience without compromising on innovation.

The launch window for the new iPad Pro is the end of March 2024, with production already underway. Apple is targeting a release date of either March 22nd or March 29th, continuing its tradition of springtime product launches. This timeline gives potential buyers ample time to prepare for what promises to be a significant upgrade to their tech arsenal.

The latest beta versions of iOS and iPadOS have teased some of the features we can expect with the new iPads. These updates include references to the new iPad models and software adjustments that complement the expected hardware upgrades, offering a glimpse into the enhanced capabilities of the upcoming devices.

One of the most talked-about hardware changes is the shift of the Face ID camera to support landscape orientation by default. This adjustment acknowledges how most users interact with their iPads, especially when paired with accessories like the Magic Keyboard, enhancing user experience and functionality.

Speaking of the Magic Keyboard, it’s set to undergo a significant redesign. With potential hints at various sizes or styles, the new design aims to accommodate not only the new iPad Pro models but possibly a new iPad Air as well. Expected improvements include a larger trackpad and a more luxurious, aluminum top finish, elevating the typing experience to new heights.

The development of a third-generation Apple Pencil is underway, rumored to feature Find My integration and possibly an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for precise location tracking. Speculation also surrounds its capabilities, such as color and texture sampling from real-world objects, which could revolutionize creative workflows.

The introduction of MagSafe charging to the iPad Pro is also under speculation. Imagine charging your device through a glass Apple logo on an otherwise aluminum back. This feature would maintain the iPad’s durability while offering a novel, efficient charging solution without adding unnecessary bulk.

As we edge closer to the release date, the excitement around the new OLED iPad Pro continues to build. With its thoughtful design upgrades, hardware enhancements, and software innovations, Apple is set to redefine what we expect from a high-end tablet. Whether you’re a professional creative, a tech enthusiast, or someone who appreciates the finer things in tech, the 2024 iPad Pro is shaping up to be a device that offers both luxury and practicality.

Prepare to experience the next level of tablet computing with the new iPad Pro, a testament to Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach its official launch.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



