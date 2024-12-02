M4 iPad Pro Long-Term Review: Performance, Battery, and More

The M4 iPad Pro, Apple’s latest flagship tablet, brings incremental upgrades in performance, display technology, and portability. While it offers a polished and powerful experience, the improvements may not be compelling enough for users already owning an M-series iPad. This comprehensive review breaks down the key features, limitations, and upgrade considerations to help you determine if the M4 iPad Pro meets your specific needs and justifies the investment.

Performance: Powerful but Familiar

Equipped with the advanced M4 chip, the iPad Pro delivers seamless and responsive performance across demanding tasks like gaming, video editing, and intensive multitasking. Creative professionals and power users will appreciate its ability to handle resource-intensive workflows with minimal lag or slowdown. However, compared to the previous generation M1 or M2 models, the performance boost is relatively modest and incremental rather than transformative.

If you’re upgrading from an older, non-M-series iPad, the speed increase will feel significant and impactful, allowing smoother and faster operation across all apps and tasks. But for current M-series iPad users, the difference may not be dramatic enough to justify the expense of upgrading, especially considering the already high performance bar set by the M1 and M2 chips.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that the current version of iPadOS 18 doesn’t fully use the M4 chip’s potential, leaving some of its raw power untapped. This means that even with the hardware advancements, you may not experience the full extent of the M4’s capabilities until future software optimizations are implemented.

Display: A Leap to OLED

The introduction of an OLED display is one of the M4 iPad Pro’s standout features and most noticeable upgrades. With deep blacks, vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and exceptional brightness and contrast, the screen is a significant improvement over previous models, particularly for tasks requiring high color accuracy and visual fidelity, such as photo editing, graphic design, or video playback.

Compared to the LCD displays found on older iPad models, the visual quality of the OLED panel is noticeably superior, with more lifelike and immersive images and videos. Whether you’re streaming HDR content, editing high-resolution photos, or simply browsing the web, the OLED screen enhances the overall viewing experience, making it a key selling point for this device.

If display quality is a top priority for your needs, the M4 iPad Pro’s OLED screen is a compelling reason to consider upgrading, even from a recent M-series model. The improved visuals can make a tangible difference in both professional workflows and everyday media consumption.

Portability: Lightweight and Travel-Friendly

Weighing just over one pound (466 grams), the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is designed with portability in mind. Its lightweight and compact build makes it an excellent choice for users who need a powerful and versatile device that can easily be carried around, whether for work or personal use.

The slim profile and reduced weight make the M4 iPad Pro an ideal travel companion, fitting comfortably in bags or backpacks without adding excessive bulk. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, working remotely, or moving between different locations, the compact design ensures easy transport without compromising on performance or functionality.

For users prioritizing mobility and flexibility, the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro offers a compelling balance of power and portability, serving as a practical alternative to heavier laptops or smaller tablets with more limited capabilities, such as the iPad Mini.

Battery Life: Reliable for Everyday Use

The M4 iPad Pro offers reliable and consistent battery life, capable of lasting up to 2-3 days with moderate, mixed usage. For everyday tasks like web browsing, email, note-taking, and light gaming, the battery holds up well, ensuring the device remains functional and ready to use throughout the day without frequent charging.

However, it’s important to note that more intensive tasks, such as prolonged video editing sessions, graphic-intensive gaming, or streaming high-resolution video content, can significantly reduce the battery’s longevity. Power users who regularly engage in demanding workflows may find themselves needing to charge the device more frequently.

For most users, the M4 iPad Pro’s battery life strikes a good balance between performance and practicality, providing ample uptime for typical daily use cases. The energy efficiency of the M4 chip also contributes to the device’s overall battery performance, optimizing power consumption without sacrificing speed or responsiveness.

Upgrade Considerations: Is It Worth It?

When deciding whether to upgrade to the M4 iPad Pro, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate your specific needs, use cases, and current device. If you’re using an older, non-M-series iPad or a model several generations behind, the M4 iPad Pro offers a substantial upgrade in performance, display quality, and portability, making it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a powerful and versatile tablet.

However, for users who already own an M1 or M2 iPad Pro, the decision to upgrade is less clear-cut. While the M4 model brings incremental improvements in speed, the OLED display, and slight design refinements, these changes may not justify the cost for everyone, especially considering the already high performance and capabilities of the previous M-series models.

The lack of transformative software advancements in iPadOS 18 also limits the overall impact and value of the hardware upgrades. Without significant new features or optimizations to fully leverage the M4 chip’s potential, some users may feel that the device’s capabilities are constrained by the software.

Ultimately, if the OLED display, slight performance gains, and portability improvements align closely with your priorities and workflow requirements, the M4 iPad Pro is a strong contender. However, for many users, particularly those with recent M-series iPads, sticking with their current device and waiting for more substantial software updates or future hardware iterations may be the more practical and cost-effective choice.

Conclusion: A Polished but Incremental Update

The M4 iPad Pro is a powerful, portable, and visually impressive tablet that excels in performance, display quality, and versatility. It offers a range of improvements over previous models, most notably the stunning OLED screen, making it a compelling choice for creative professionals, students, and general users seeking a high-end tablet experience.

However, the incremental nature of the upgrades, combined with the limitations of iPadOS 18 in fully using the M4 chip’s capabilities, may not justify the investment for everyone, particularly those already owning a recent M-series iPad. The decision to upgrade should be based on a careful assessment of your individual needs, priorities, and budget.

If you prioritize display quality, portability, and future-proofing, and your current device is several generations old, the M4 iPad Pro is a strong contender that delivers top-tier performance and visual fidelity. However, for those with M1 or M2 iPads who are satisfied with their device’s capabilities, waiting for more significant software advancements or future hardware iterations may be the wiser choice.

