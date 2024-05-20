Apple M2 iPad Pro vs M4 iPad Pro (Video)

The Apple iPad Pro has been a game-changer in the tablet market, offering users a powerful and versatile device for both work and entertainment. With the introduction of the M4 iPad Pro, Apple has taken this device to the next level, introducing several significant upgrades over its predecessor, the M2 model. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive comparison between the M2 and M4 iPad Pro, highlighting the key improvements in display technology, design, performance, and accessories.

Display Enhancements: OLED Panels and Anti-Reflection Coating

One of the most notable upgrades in the M4 iPad Pro is the introduction of dual OLED panels. These panels offer a significant improvement over the M2’s display, delivering better brightness and color saturation. The result is a more vibrant and lifelike visual experience, making the M4 iPad Pro ideal for creative professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and anyone who values high-quality visuals.

In addition to the OLED panels, the M4 iPad Pro also features an anti-reflection coating that reduces glare and improves outdoor visibility. This coating ensures that users can enjoy their content even in bright sunlight, making the device more versatile and practical for on-the-go use. For those who require the ultimate in glare reduction, Apple also offers an optional nano-textured coating. However, it is worth noting that this coating may slightly affect the clarity of the display.

Sleeker Design and Improved Build Quality

The M4 iPad Pro boasts a sleeker and more refined design compared to its predecessor. Available in both 11-inch and 13-inch models, the new iPad Pro is thinner and lighter than ever before, making it even more portable and easy to carry around. The device also features a new Space Black color option, which adds a touch of sophistication and style to the already impressive design.

In terms of build quality, the M4 iPad Pro has been engineered to be more rigid and durable than the M2 model. This improved rigidity ensures that the device can withstand the rigors of daily use, while also providing a more premium feel in the hand. Additionally, the bezels around the display have been reduced, providing a more immersive viewing experience and maximizing the screen real estate.

Magic Keyboard: Enhanced Productivity and Tactile Feedback

The Magic Keyboard for the M4 iPad Pro has also received several notable upgrades. The keyboard now features a metal palm rest, which not only looks more premium but also provides a more comfortable typing experience. The redesigned hinge offers better stability, ensuring that the iPad stays securely in place even when used on uneven surfaces.

One of the most exciting additions to the Magic Keyboard is the inclusion of haptic feedback on the trackpad. This feature provides a more tactile and responsive experience, making navigation and cursor control feel more intuitive and precise. The keyboard also now includes a function row of keys, which greatly enhances productivity by providing quick access to commonly used functions.

It is important to note, however, that the new Magic Keyboard is only compatible with the M4 iPad Pro models. Users who already own an M2 iPad Pro will not be able to use this new keyboard with their device.

Apple Pencil Pro: Haptic Feedback and Intuitive Interactions

The Apple Pencil Pro, designed specifically for the M4 iPad Pro, introduces several new features that enhance the drawing and writing experience. The most notable addition is haptic feedback, which provides a more realistic and immersive feel when using the Pencil. This feature is particularly useful for artists and designers who rely on precise control and tactile feedback.

The new squeeze menu feature allows users to access various functions and settings by simply squeezing the Pencil. This intuitive interaction makes it easier to switch between tools and adjust settings on the fly, without interrupting the creative flow. The barrel roll feature is another welcome addition, enabling users to control the thickness or opacity of lines by simply rolling the Pencil between their fingers.

For those who are prone to misplacing their Apple Pencil, the M4 iPad Pro now includes Find My support via Bluetooth. This feature allows users to easily locate their Pencil using the Find My app, ensuring that they never lose this valuable accessory. However, like the Magic Keyboard, the Apple Pencil Pro is only compatible with the new M4 iPad Pro models.

Performance Boosts: M4 Chip and Improved Thermal Management

Under the hood, the M4 iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s latest M4 chip, which delivers significant performance improvements over the M2 model. The M4 chip offers enhanced CPU and GPU performance, resulting in faster processing speeds and smoother graphics rendering. This makes the M4 iPad Pro an ideal device for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D modeling, and gaming.

To ensure that the M4 iPad Pro can sustain its high performance during intensive tasks, Apple has also improved the device’s thermal management system. This means that the iPad can maintain its peak performance for longer periods without throttling or overheating, allowing users to work or play uninterrupted.

Another notable improvement in the M4 iPad Pro is the increased charging speed. The device now supports faster charging through the USB-C port on the Magic Keyboard, which provides a more convenient and efficient way to keep the iPad powered up and ready to go.

Audio and Camera: Minor Adjustments and Improvements

While the M4 iPad Pro’s audio and camera systems have not received major overhauls, there are a few notable changes worth mentioning. The speakers on the new iPad Pro offer slightly reduced loudness and bass compared to the M2 model. However, the overall audio quality remains high and is more than suitable for media consumption and video calls.

In terms of the camera, the front-facing camera on the M4 iPad Pro is now oriented in landscape mode. This change makes the device more convenient for video conferencing, as users no longer need to rotate the iPad to achieve a proper framing. Although Apple has removed one of the microphones from the M4 iPad Pro, the remaining microphones have been optimized to deliver improved audio quality, ensuring clear and crisp communication during video calls.

Value and Pricing: Balancing Cost and Features

When considering the value and pricing of the M4 iPad Pro, it is important to weigh the cost against the advanced features and performance enhancements offered by this new model. There is a significant price difference between the M4 and refurbished M2 models, with the M4 commanding a premium price point.

For users who require the latest technology and demand the best performance, display quality, and accessories, the higher cost of the M4 iPad Pro may be justified. The improvements in the OLED display, M4 chip performance, and the new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro make this device an attractive option for professionals and power users.

However, for those who have more modest needs or are working with a tighter budget, the M2 iPad Pro remains a viable and cost-effective option. While it may not have all the latest features and enhancements, the M2 model still offers excellent performance and value for most users.

Display: The M4 iPad Pro features dual OLED panels with better brightness, color saturation, and anti-reflection coating, while the M2 model has a standard display.

The M4 iPad Pro features dual OLED panels with better brightness, color saturation, and anti-reflection coating, while the M2 model has a standard display. Design: The M4 iPad Pro is thinner, lighter, and more rigid than the M2 model, with reduced bezels and a new Space Black color option.

The M4 iPad Pro is thinner, lighter, and more rigid than the M2 model, with reduced bezels and a new Space Black color option. Magic Keyboard: The M4 iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard includes a metal palm rest, redesigned hinge, haptic feedback trackpad, and a function row of keys, but is only compatible with the new models.

The M4 iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard includes a metal palm rest, redesigned hinge, haptic feedback trackpad, and a function row of keys, but is only compatible with the new models. Apple Pencil Pro: The new Apple Pencil Pro offers haptic feedback, a squeeze menu, barrel roll feature, and Find My support, but is only compatible with the M4 iPad Pro.

The new Apple Pencil Pro offers haptic feedback, a squeeze menu, barrel roll feature, and Find My support, but is only compatible with the M4 iPad Pro. Performance: The M4 iPad Pro is powered by the M4 chip, offering enhanced CPU and GPU performance, improved thermal management, and faster charging speeds compared to the M2 model.

Summary

The M4 iPad Pro represents a significant step forward in Apple’s tablet lineup, offering substantial upgrades in display technology, design, performance, and accessories. These improvements cater to users who demand the latest and greatest technology and are willing to invest in a premium device.

For professionals, creatives, and power users who rely on their iPad for demanding tasks and require the best possible performance and features, the M4 iPad Pro is an excellent choice. The dual OLED displays, M4 chip performance, and new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro make this device a compelling option for those who need the most advanced tools at their disposal.

However, for users with more modest needs or tighter budgets, the M2 iPad Pro remains a strong contender. While it may not have all the latest bells and whistles, the M2 model still offers excellent performance, a great display, and a wide range of features that will satisfy most users.

Ultimately, the choice between the M2 and M4 iPad Pro will depend on individual needs, preferences, and budgets. By carefully considering the key differences and improvements outlined in this article, users can make an informed decision and select the iPad Pro model that best suits their requirements.

Source & Image Credit ZONEofTECH



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals