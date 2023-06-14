Veeo camera behind transparent OLED display

The position of the laptop webcam has long been a problem for keeping on contact or as Apple has prominently shown removing parts of your display. Now Veeo has joined forces with LG display to create a partnership to create a new kind of web camera. Veeo has been showcasing its very first T-OLED-based display, named Veeo T30 at INFOCOMM 2023.

With a camera centrally placed behind a 30″ or 50″ LG T-OLED display panel. Okay so it’s not quite in laptops as yet but if the technology is proven it want be much time before other companies start to follow suit and a reduction in size is always inevitable.

Web camera behind transparent OLED display

The new design has been specifically designed to enable it to capture images of users sitting on the opposite side with a perspective as if the camera is placed in the front center of the screen. When captured this way, video images are more aligned with the user’s line of sight when looking at the display content. This contrasts the effect when a camera is placed on the top edge of a display, creating the erroneous impression that the user is lowering their eyes to avoid eye contact with people on the other end.

“With Veeo T35, users in video conferences appear to be looking at one another, eye-to-eye, with the BDC aligned with the user’s eye level. This brings us one step closer to recreating the in-person meeting experience where users can look at each other in the eye.”

“Veeo is a game-changer in the world of remote collaboration,” says Bayley Pierson, Veeo’s Director of Product Marketing. “It solves the two biggest problems of virtual communication, delivering a genuine face-to-face connection while allowing for seamless collaboration on digital content. Veeo is the future of video conferencing, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

Source : Veeo



