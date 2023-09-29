Lucid Motors using Samsung The Wall in its design studio

Samsung has announced that Lucid Motors will be using the Samsung The Wall display at its design studios to help with its vehicle design, the display is a MicroLED display that can be configured in a range of large display sizes, the display installed measures 255 inches.

“At Lucid, we’re on a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy with a focus on the human experience. With The Wall, we’re able to take this mission to new heights,” said Jenny Ha, Exterior Design Manager at Lucid Motors. “While designing the Lucid Air Sapphire, from concept sketches all the way to final adjustments, Samsung enabled us to visualize the future of our vehicles in high resolution at all stages of development. No detail was left unnoticed, and we’re thrilled for our customers to experience the results of the new design process.”

“The Wall installation in the Lucid Motors design studio is another great example of how Samsung innovations are helping our partners and customers unlock their own exciting innovations to drive their business in exciting new ways,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President of the Home Entertainment & Display Divisions at Samsung Electronics America. “Supporting Lucid in its mission to deliver sustainable luxury vehicles – and the stunning design of the new Lucid Sapphire made possible with our 255-inch class high resolution display — has been both inspiring and rewarding.”

You can find out more information about the Samsung The Wall MicroLED display over at Samsung’s website at the link below, it certainly looks very impressive from the photos.

Source Samsung



